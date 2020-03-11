Their playoff resume is impressive.
The 22-5 Lincoln Park Leopards, or officially Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School located in Beaver County, have had a dominant run since first reaching the state playoffs in 2011.
Wednesday night’s matchup with the D9 champion Brookville Raiders at Armstrong High School in Kittanning starting at 7:30 p.m. is the 43rd PIAA playoff game the Leopards will have played in the past 10 seasons. They’re 32-10 in those games, which includes a state title run last year and 2014 in Class 2A.
The Leopards lost in the state finals in Class 1A in 2011 and 2012 and then to Class 3A power from Philadelphia Neuman-Goretti in 2017. Along the way, they’ve clashed with some D9 foes — beating Elk County Catholic in 2011, Clarion-Limestone and Ridgway in 2012, and Ridgway again in 2013 before losing to Johnsonburg two rounds later in the state smifinals.
Lincoln Park blasted Johnsonburg a year later on its way to its first state title, then routed Brockway in the first round in 2016.
In the WPIAL, the Leopards were denied a fourth straight title in a 65-56 loss to North Catholic, getting outscored 42-27 in the second half. In their first-round matchup last Saturday, they beat District 6 third-place Penns Valley, 67-59.
The Leopards led 33-24 at halftime and played the Rams even the rest of the way for the most part. Isaiah Smith and Andre Wilder scored 20 and 17 points respectively to lead the Leopards.
It’s a balanced scoring theme for LP, which appears to go about seven players deep. Smith, a 6-foot senior guard, leads the team in scoring at 14 points per game while Wilder, a 6-foot-3 senior, comes in at 12 points per game. Tanner Mathos (11 ppg.), a 6-foot-6 senior, and 6-foot-3 junior Dakari Bradford (10 ppg.) are the other double-figure scorers. Also in the rotation are 6-foot senior Johnnie Bryant (8 ppg.), 6-foot-5 junior Montae Reddix (7 ppg.) and 6-foot-3 sophomore LA Pratt (7 ppg.).
Lincoln Park scores 66.1 points per game while giving up 54.6. It beat Neshannock three times this year — 46-39, 61-43 and then in the playoffs, 57-34. The Leopards have a 64-50 win against WPIAL 6A champion Butler back in December when the Golden Tornado didn’t have their Purdue recruit Ethan Morton in the lineup due to an injury.
The Raiders, meanwhile, have outscored foes 57-45 on average while limiting them to just 36.8 percent shooting, including just 26 percent from the 3-point line.
Similarly, they are also balanced offensively with Jace Miner (11.7 ppg.), Robert Keth (11 ppg.) and Aaron Park (10.8 ppg.) averaging in double figures. Jack Krug (7.7 ppg.), Logan Byerly (6.3 ppg.) and Bryce Baughman (2.6 ppg.) make up the rest of the core playing rotation.
The Raiders shoot it well, at 48.8 percent from the field. Park, the team’s leading rebounder (8.8 per), Krug and Byerly are all shooting over 54 percent from the field. Miner leads the team with 2.8 steals per game and Byerly is second on the team with 5 rebound per game.
Keth’s 44 3-pointers leads the team as well as his 24 blocked shots.
With their win over Neshannock the second-ever state playoff win and first since 1997, the Raiders are looking to go into new territory for the first time. They are now 2-17 all-time since their first-ever state playoff game 80 years ago when they lost 37-22 to Farrell in the state opener in 1940.