BROCKWAY — Some people, whether you’e an athlete or not, are lucky enough to find a mentor early in the life.
Brockway senior Leah Lindemuth, a standout three-sport athlete who plays soccer, basketball and softball, is one of those. It’s just so happens it was her high school soccer coach — Jessica Leadbetter.
“No matter what the situation, she was always the one pushing me and the rest of the team,” said Lindemuth. “Her style of coaching is not just about coaching, but it was about connecting with the team as well. She was our coach when she needed to be and our friend when we needed a friend or some laughs.
“Every time we were doing conditioning during double days, she threw her cleats or sneakers on and conditioned with us. Every time we put our cleats on for practice she put hers on with us. This, I think, made not only me want to push hard because ‘the old lady’ was beating our butts, but the rest of the team too.
“Not only did she motivate me during our soccer season and give me words of encouragement, but she helped push me to be better in basketball. She supported me through the season. The night I was close to hitting a thousand points, she helped talk me through it in school on how not to think about it and to just play my game that I know how to play. Coming from her, it meant a lot knowing she was an incredible athlete in high school herself.
“She is such an amazing coach and everything she has taught me, all the memories we have made and laughs we have had will never be forgotten. I hope someday I can be half the woman she is.”
With that encouragement, Lindemuth — a captain on both the soccer and basketball teams — has put together quite the athletic resume at Brockway. She helped lead the soccer program to its first-ever District 9 Class A title her junior year while being one of the main goal scorers throughout her career. On the hardwood, she finished her basketball career third on the Lady Rovers’ all-time scoring list with 1,090 points.
Lindemuth said winning the district title in soccer is her best sports moment.
“We worked so hard at practice, and it felt good to get what we deserved,” she said. “It felt great to win something that had never been done before from a girls soccer team in Brockway. It felt even greater having all my best friends right by my side.”
Lindemuth, whose parents are Brent Lindemuth and Melissa Fields, has six siblings.
She has one older sister, Emily Lindemuth, who played soccer her senior year at Brockway. She also had five younger siblings — Morgan Lindemuth, Joie Fields, Aubrey Fields, Eric Lindemuth and Kathryn Lindemuth. Morgan, a freshman, played alongside her older sister in soccer and basketball this year and plans to play softball this spring.
Lindemuth’s future plans are to attend Penn State DuBois to study civil engineering.
