SMETHPORT — The Brockway softball team made the trip north to Smethport Saturday riding a three-game losing streak, but the Lady Rovers got a dominant performance in the circle from Morgan Lindemuth to end that skid with a 12-1, 6-inning victory.
Lindemuth tossed a no-hitter while striking out 13 and walking five. She allowed the one unearned run in the bottom of the fourth when Lindemuth walked the bases loaded with two outs before an error led the Lady Hubbers’ lone run.
Otherwise, Lindemuth was in complete control in the circle and also played a major role in a 13-hit attack for Brockway (3-???) that produced the team’s third mercy-rule victory this season.
Lindemuth and Grace Stewart each went 3-for-4 on the day with three runs scored. Lindemuth added a triple and RBI, while Stewart had a double and four RBIs.
Teammate Stephanie Stage added two hits and two RBIs, while Lauren Rendos came through with a pinch-hit, two-run single in the sixth that put the mercy-rule into play.
Brockway hosts Curwensville today.
BROCKWAY 12,
SMETHPORT 1, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway 323 103 — 12
Smethport 000 000 — 0
Brockway—12
Morgan Lindemuth 4331, Amanda Decker 2210, Grace Stewart 4334, Stephanie Stage 4122, Madelynn Heckman 4001, Zoe Moore 2111, Raegan Gelnette 0000, Lauren Rendos 1012, Taylor Rhed 2100, Alyssa Dietz 1000, Gabby Hertel 4111. Totals: 29-12-13-12.
Smethport—0
N/A
Errors: Brockway 2, Smethport 3. LOB: Brockway 13, Smethport 6. 2B: Stewart. 3B: Lindemuth. SB: Lindemuth 3, Decker 3, Stewart, Stage, Moore.
Pitching
Brockway: Morgan Lindemuth-6 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 13 SO.
Smethport: N/A.
Winning pitcher: Lindemuth. Losing pitcher: N/A
Punxsutawney 2,
St. Marys 1
ST. MARYS — It was all about the pitchers Saturday in St. Marys as Punxsutawney’s Kendal Johnston outdueled the Lady Dutch’s Kendall Young in a 2-1 victory by the Lady Chucks.
Punxsy scored both its runs in the fourth inning. Elliott Ferrent had a RBI double, while a St. Marys’ error led to the second run.
That proved to be all Johnston needed as St. Marys mustered just one run off — off the bat of Shannon Kaiser — on the day. The loss was the Lady Dutch’s first of the season. Johnston gave up the one run on five hits while striking out four and walking one.
Young ended up the hard-luck loser despite putting up better numbers than Johnnston. She allowed just three hits while striking out 13 and walking none, but Punxsy got to for the two runs (one unearned) in the fourth to win the closely contested matchup.
Kaiser was 2-for-3 with the RBI for the Lady Dutch.
St. Marys (4-1) travels to Williamsport on Tuesday.