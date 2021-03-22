MECHANICSBURG — The PIAA Swimming Championships were held over the weekend, and despite the event having a different look, and somewhat different feel, from a normal year, the local contingent comprised of 12 competitors from DuBois and Brookville ended the year on a high note with a strong showing.
The two-day event (Class 2A was held Friday, 3A on Saturday) was moved from its tradition spot at Bucknell University to Cumberland Valley High School because of COVID-19. The fields for the 11 individual swimming events also were cut down to just 16 entrants this year, with only heat races held to determine the state medalists.
In a normal year, each event would have a finals (Top 8 earn medals) and a consolation finals where spots 9-16 earn an honorable-mention all-state certificate. This year only the Top 8 won medals, with the eight honorable-mention all-state certificate spots being determined differently.
Those awards went to the swimmers whose times earned those spots (9-16) from both the district and state level because of the smaller state field. In other words, just because a swimmer qualified for states as one of the 16 competitors didn’t mean they were guaranteed of either distinction given in a normal year at states.
The DuBois boys carried the banner for the local contingent, as they collected the four best finishes by area competitors on the weekend. That showing included two school records and a pair of 11th-place finishes, which ties the best ever showing by a DuBois swimmer, boy or girl, in the pool at states.
Overall, area swimmers bettered their times from districts in five of 11 events and posted times that were nearly identical in several others.
Senior Tucker Fenstermacher played a big part in Beavers’ effort Friday in the boys Class 2A Championships in what was his final day of competition as a DuBois swimmer.
He was part of two relays that once again broke school records.
Fenstermacher teamed up with fellow senior Isaac Wayne, younger brother Joda Fenstermacher (sophomore) and sophomore Jaedon Yarus to finish 11th in the 200 freestyle relay with a new school record time of 1:30.49.
The group was slightly different from districts, as Joda Fenstermacher replaced junior Kolton Gwizdala, who swam on the D-9 squad that touched the wall first in 1:31.18. That time, had the Beavers seeded ninth entering states.
Tucker Fenstermacher and Wayne closed out their DuBois careers with one more school record in the meet-ending 400 free relay. The duo, who swam with Joda Fenstermacher and Gwizdala, posted a time of 3:19.93 to capture 12th place.
That time was just over a second faster than the mark (3:21.09) the same quartet set in winning districts that had them seeded 12th seed entering states.
Tucker Fenstermacher added a second 11th-place finish in the 50 free. The Beaver was seeded seventh for the event (21.80) and swam in the faster of the two heats. However, that seventh seed meant he had to swim in lane 1 and deal with waves caused by the other competitors in the middle of the pool.
Despite that, Fenstermacher touched the wall in 21.80, which was just .07 seconds slower than his seed time.
That effort wasn’t quite enough to become the first DuBois swimmer, boy or girls, to win a medal (Top 8) at states as four other swimmers between the two heats bettered their times to pass the Beaver. Three of them came from the slower heat, with two winning medals in a tight battle.
Fenstermacher was just .08 out the medals, with 8th-place finisher Milo Whitley of Saucon Valley posting a 21.72.
Wayne’s final individual race as a Beaver came in the 200 free, where he touched the wall in 13th place with a time of 1:49.40. That was slightly slower than his seed time of 1:48.69 which had him ranked 12th going into the race.
Joda Fenstermacher also competed individually, finishing where he was seeded (16th) in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.64 — which was .06 faster than he swam at districts.
The two relays, along with Tucker Fenstermacher in the 50 free, earned honorable-mention all-state status based on their times in those events.
The Beavers finished 21st out of 51 scoring teams with 33 points. Clearfield finished just above the Beavers in 16th with 43 points.
DuBois junior Abby Dressler also competed at Cumberland Valley and was the lone Lady Beaver to make Saturday’s Class 3A Girls Championships.
Dressler came in seeded 15th (1:59.47) in the 200 freestyle and came away with a 15th-place finish after touching the wall in 2:01.11
“This was a great showing for DAHS swimming,” said head coach Michael Gressler. “It is difficult to keep the intensity and focus for two weeks after districts, but they did. The team was relaxed and having fun, which lead to some fast swimming.
“Individually Tucker, Isaac, and Abby swam very well, just off of their times at districts. It is hard to keep those times down but they did great. Joda made some changes to his race strategy, and it turned into a time drop for him. The boys set two relay records, lowering their 400 record from two weeks ago while breaking the 200 free record set back in 2014.
“Relays are the most exciting events in any meet because it is a chance to compete as a team, not just an individual. We changed the order of our relays at this meet going in with the mindset if we weren’t in the race at the start then we’d be out of it. The strategy worked well in the 200 with Tucker taking it out fast then Jaedon going in for the second leg with Joda and Isaac finishing things up.
“They’ve been focused on the team record for quite awhile now and once they finished looked to me to confirm that they were indeed under the time. Once I gave them the thumbs up their reaction was priceless.”
“After everything that has happened in the past year, this is a fitting end. I couldn’t be prouder of each person on this team. We’re going to lose a lot of experience and leadership with Isaac and Tucker graduating, and they’ll certainly be missed. Our underclassmen gained a lot of experience at this meet.
“On the ride home, there was a lot of talk about what they plan to do this spring, summer and fall to put them in a position to get back next year. There is a lot to build on, from our PIAA qualifiers to our first-year swimmers. After some time off they’ll be ready to get back at it.
As for the Brookville, it had six swimmers (2 boys, 4 girls) also compete in Friday’s Class 2A Championships.
Junior Calvin Doolittle entered the day seeded 14th (54.87) in the 100 butterfly and finished in that spot despite swimming a little faster with a time of 54.43.
Freshman teammate Young finished 15th in the 100 freestyle (50.12) in his first trip to states. The Raider was seeded 13th (48.86) going into the race.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Raider quartet of senior Emma Fiscus, junior Sadie Shofestall, sophomore Madeline Golier and freshman Ella Fiscus teamed up to compete in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Brookville entered both events as the No. 16 seed and finished 16th.
The quartet swam slight faster than its seeded time (1:59.26) in the medley relay as it posted a 1:58.97, while in the 200 free relay, the team touched the wall in 1:47.90, which was just .20 slower than it was seeded.
Emma Fiscus also swam in the 200 freestyle, where she was seeded 16th and finished 16th, as she competed in three events at states to wrap up her Lady Raider career.
She posted a time of 2:08.65, which was just .20 slower than her seed time from districts.