SHIPPENSBURG — Coming off a six-medal showing at the PIAA Class AA Track & Field Championships on Friday, the Tri-County Area wasn’t as fortunate Saturday in cool and rainy conditions in the Class AAA Championships at Shippensburg University.
A large contingent from DuBois and St. Marys competed Saturday, some for the final time as a high school athlete, and by day’s end, no area competitor was able to land on the podium while battling against athletes from the largest schools in the state.
The inclement weather forced the high jump and pole vault competitions to be moved indoors at nearby Heiges Field House.
The area’s best finishes came on the girls’ side from St. Marys athletes, who post six Top 20 finishes in seven events.
The best of those was a 14th by senior distance runner Samantha Hayes in the 1,600 as she crossed the line in 5:16.39 ‚ just under five seconds out of the medals. Eighth-place finisher Clair Paci, a freshman from Greencastle, ran a 5:06.70.
Hayes concluded her standout Lady Dutch career with one final run in the meet-ending 4x400 relay, where she teamed up with fellow senior standout Brianna Grotzinger, junior Vivianne Catalone and freshman Maura Caskey.
The quartet finished 19th with a time of 4:09.64, which was slightly faster than their seeded time from their winning run at districts.
St. Marys junior Payton Bauer collected a pair of 16th-place finishes in the discus (101-96) and shot put (34-4 1/4), while Caskey had a solid showing in her first individual performance at states by placing 18th in the 300 hurdles. She was fourth in her heat with a time of 48.16, which was nearly a second faster than her winning time at districts.
The Lady Dutch 4x800 relay team matched the 4x400 squad by placing 19th, although it had a slightly different look from districts as St. Marys elected not to have Hayes run in that event to focus on the other two in the one-day state meet this year.
The team of junior Madison Blythe, Grotzinger, senior Kyla Johnson and sophomore Izzy Catalone posted a time of 10:16.08.
The Lady Dutch’s final state competitor was freshman Isabelle Caskey, who finished 21st in thr 100 dash with a 13.23, with was jut slightly slower than her winning time at districts.
As for DuBois, the Lady Beavers had athletes compete in six events at Shippensburg.
Their best finish showing was a trio of 21st place finishes by sophomore Kamryn Fontaine in the 100 hurdles (17.08), freshman Morgan Roemer in the 3,200 (11:32.85) and sophomore Madelyn Crabtree in the high jump (4-8).
Roemer’s time in the 3,200 was 28 seconds faster than she ran on a very hot day at districts in Brookville, while Crabtree matched her winning height from districts. Fontaine’s hurdle time was just .20 seconds slower from her winning time at the D-9 meet.
Roemer added a 22nd place in the 800 (2:29.55), while sophomore Peyton Grimm was 25th in the long jump (14-1 1/2).
The Lady Beaver 4x400 squad of Grimm, freshman Lauren Stroka, junior Jayden Barrick and senior Antonia Fenice finished 30th with a time of 52.83.
Over on the boys’ side, the two schools combined had athletes compete in eight different event.
The top finish by an area boy was 20th by Beaver senior Zach Shilala in the pole vault. He cleared 12-3 while competing indoors. He was coming off clearing a personal-best 13-3 at districts, but not even that height would have earned him a medal and instead only moved him up to 13th place.
Sophomore teammate Jaedon Yarus was 25th in the 200 dash (23.68), while junior Joey Foradora was 27th in the 1,600 (4:45.83). Both of their times were just off their performances at districts.
Junior Erich Benjamin was 27th in the 100 dash (12.38), while sophomore Andrew Shaffer-Doan did not clear the opening height in the high jump. Shaffer-Doan was a replacement for Bradford’s Gavin McGee, who elected not to compete in the event after winning it at districts.
DuBois 4x800 relay squad of Foradora, junior AC Deemer, senior McKellen Jaramillo and junior Ryan White finished 23rd with a time of 8:44.73.
The Flying Dutchmen’s best finish was a 24th by sophomore Alex Amador in the 800 (2:04.37). Fellow sophomore Wyatt Foster was 27th in the 3,200 (10:50.39).