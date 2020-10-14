DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Youth Football Flag Football is currently enjoying its second season on the gridiron.
Sanctioned through NFL FLAG powered by USA Football, the local league holds its game at Tiger Field in the Spider Lake sports complex and is for boys and girls ages 6-14.
The DuBois league featured 38 players and four teams in its inaugural season in 2019 and saw those numbers rise to 54 participants and several teams at both the JV and senior division.
NFL FLAG is a program of NFL Play Football, a year-round initiative celebrating youth and high school football to shape the experience, advocate safety, promote football values and connect football communities. Players receive reversible NFL jerseys to wear during games.
While season No. 2 in winding down, the league is already looking towards next year. The league charged a $30 registration fee for this season, with all players getting to keep their jersey at season’s end.
The league is still searching for more coaches and referees — both for the end of this season and for year No. 3 next fall. All coaches must have Act 34 clearances.
Anyone interest in helping with the league, whether as a coach or referee, can contact Ryan Glass at (412) 445-0021. More information cam also be found at nflflag.com.