CENTRE HALL — The inaugural PAFootballNews.com Coach’s Select All-State Football Teams for Class 2A and 4A were announced Thursday, and the Tri-County Area was well-represented with 10 players and one coach receiving honors between those two classifications.
Clearfield’s Tim Janocko was named Class 4A Coach of the Year after guiding the Bison to a 12-1 season. Clearfield completed the ninth undefeated regular season in program history (seventh during Janocko’s tenure) and captured its 15th district title (all under Janocko).
The Bison finally saw their season end at the hands of eventual state champ Cathedral Prep, 55-21, in the first round of the state playoffs. Those 21 points were just three less than the 24 combined scored by South Fayette (42-10), Bishop McDevitt (48-7) and (38-7) in the state quarterfinals, semifinals and championship, respectively, against Prep.
Janocko is the all-time wins leader in District 9 history (275-114-3).
Janocko had six players earn All-State honors, including three First Teamers in junior fullback Brett Zattoni (1,062 yard, 13 TDS), senior slot Taye Lynch (45 catches, 996 yards, 12 TDs) and junior offensive guard Quentin Bloom.
Bloom anchored a line that paved the way for the Bison to have two 1,000-yard rushers, a 2,500-yard passer and one 1,000-yard receiver and another who fell four yards shy of that mark.
Clearfield also had three Second Team All-State selections in senior quarterback Isaac Rumery, sophomore receiver Jake Lezzer and freshman linebacker Oliver Billotte.
Rumery completed nearly 70 percent of his passes (122 of 176) and led the area in passing yards (2,532) and touchdown passes (26) while throwing just five interceptions. He added 554 yards and 13 TDs on the ground.
Rumery is the school’s all-time leading passer with 7,006 yards and ranks second in school history in completions (373), attempts (613) and touchdown passes (77).
Lezzer had a big sophomore season for Clearfield, hauling in 46 passes for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns, while Billotte finished his first varsity campaign as the Bison’s second-leading tackler (62). He also had 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.
DuBois also had a First Team All-State selection in Class 4A, as sophomore Chase Husted landed on the top squad at tight end.
Husted — a big target at 6-8, 205 pounds — enjoyed a breakout junior season for the Beavers, hauling in 41 catches for 601 yards and three touchdowns.
Three area players also garnered All-State honors in Class 2A.
Clarion senior Sam Minich made the First Team Offense at the slot position, while Brookville seniors Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park each were named to the Second Team Offense as wide receivers.
Minich was the Bobcats’ leading receiver with 49 catches for 775 yards and 12 TD grabs. He also was the team’s second-leading rusher with 53 carries for 503 yards and five TDs,
As for the Raider duo, both Dworek (72-1,057 yards) and Park (61 catches, 1,285 yards) each eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season. park led the area in receiving yards and TD catches (17), while Dworek led the area in receptions — including 10 that went for touchdowns.
For its new All-State teams, the online publication asked every high school team’s head coach to submit nominations. Over 700 players were nominated. Once compiled, the ballots went back out and nearly 200 coaches voted on the 2018 teams.
