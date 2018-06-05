SOMERSET — Johnsonburg baseball saw its 2018 season come to a close with a 6-1 loss to Conemaugh Township in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs Monday in Somerset.
Conemaugh Township pitcher Devin Foster had a banner day not just on the mound but at the plate as well. On the mound, Foster pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out 13 Johnsonburg hitters.
“I’m not going to stand back and say that kid’s an all-star pitcher,” Johnsonburg coach Jeff Peterson said. “We’ve faced better all year long. We faced Park, we faced that pitcher from Curwensville (Bryce Timko), they threw harder and just as good or better than him. When we played Curwensville, we did the same thing against the lefty.
“Our discipline at the plate today was terrible. We didn’t lay back, we reached out on our front foot and swung at pitches that we got to lay back. We’ve talked about it all year, we practiced that. I can tell at the beginning of a game where we’re going to be sitting. When we started out the first couple guys started getting out on their front foot chasing that curveball in the dirt and then watched it go by. I just know how we’re going to be sitting.”
At the plate, Foster opened the scoring by hitting the third pitch of the game over the right-center field fence for a solo home run and a 1-0 lead.
“He guessed fastball,” Peterson said. “If he would’ve thrown a curveball, he would have swung and fell out of the batter’s box but he guessed right, I’ll give him that hit.”
The Indians added to the lead in the bottom of the second. Connor Adams singled to start the frame. Ryan Heinlein then followed with a two-run home run over the left field fence as the Indians took a 3-0 lead.
After the Rams went in order in the first two innings, Johnsonburg began to put some offense together in the third. Tyler Singer started the frame by hustling out an infield single on a high chopper off the turf infield. A fielder’s choice from Gresco took Singer off the bases at second. A Daunte Allegretto groundout moved Gresco to second but a strikeout ended the threat.
Conemaugh Township added a run in the bottom of the third. After a home run the first time at the plate, Foster was intentionally walked with one out and nobody on.
A groundout moved courtesy runner Colten Lewis to second and Lewis then moved to third on a wild pitch. Gage Lewis then hit a groundball back to Johnny Mitchell on the mound. As the tag was put on, the ball popped out of the glove and Gage Lewis was ruled safe. Colten Lewis scored on the play for a 4-0 lead.
Gage Lewis was caught stealing at second by catcher Zack Zameroski to end the threat.
In the fourth, the Rams put together a rally for its only run. Austin Green walked to start the frame and MacDonald reached on a fielder’s choice as Green was forced out at second. After a strikeout, Freeburg would reach on an infield single.
The bad throw to first resulted in MacDonald moving up to third and Freeburg moving to second. Zameroski then hustled out an infield single of his own which scored MacDonald and cut the Conemaugh Township lead to 4-1.
Adams walked with one out in the bottom of the fourth and Heinlein then took a free pass to put runners at first and second. After a popout, Ethan Leasure then reached on a Johnsonburg error in the outfield to take a 5-1 lead.
A Shaun Berzonski sacrifice fly scored Tyler Poznanski to put the Indians up 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth. Conemaugh Township scored a run in the five of the six innings the Indians batted.
After Foster reached the PIAA pitch limit, Cody Platt recorded the final two outs to finish the game.
Mitchell started for the Rams and allowed three earned runs on three hits, walking three and striking out four. Gabe Watts allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings and Gavin Elmquist recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning.
Freeburg led the Rams with two hits while Zameroski and Singer each had one.
Johnsonburg finished the season with a 14-5 overall record and as the 2018 District 9 Class 2A champions. The six seniors for the Rams are Neil MacDonald, Johnny Mitchell, Kacey Raubenstrauch, Josh Thorwart, Ben Freeburg and Tyler Singer.
