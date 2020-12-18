DuBOIS — A majority of athletes who play or focus on just one sport more often than not do it because of the sheer enjoyment they get from competing in it.
That is the case for DuBois senior Brady Woodward, who has played basketball since a very young age. He began his career on the hardwood in elementary school and has played all the way up through junior high, junior varsity and now varsity for the Beavers.
“Basketball is my favorite (sport) because of the enjoyment it gives me, and I love being a part of my team, which has become like family over the years,” said the Beaver senior.
Woodward reached the varsity level as a sophomore but saw limited action, playing around 10 games on a team that went 15-9. He role increased drastically as a junior as he became a key member of the Beavers’ main varsity rotation.
He played in 20 of 23 games, scoring 97 points (4.9 ppg.) while posting 73 rebounds, 14 assists, eight blocks and seven steals.
Woodward’s most memorable game came during his junior campaign when the the Beavers handed Elk County Catholic its first loss of the season in a 52-43 victory at DuBois in late January. Woodward had two points in the win.
“My favorite game was by far our home game against ECC (last year),” he said. “We packed the gym and left it all on the court. When we won, the fans rushed the court.”
Woodward will be called upon to help pick up the slack in the post this season as a senior after DuBois lost Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year Chase Husted to graduation.
However, the start of Woodward’s senior season is currently on hold after Gov. Tom Wolf shut down sports through the end of the month. Under Wolf’s order, high school sports could start back up on Jan. 4.
DuBois had finished its season a year ago in March before the PIAA were halted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, this latest stoppage of play is the first time the pandemic has affected Woodward as far as games played, although he and his teammates have been following COVID guidelines in practic for months.
He is hoping to return to the court for his final season as a Beaver.
“The pandemic has taught me not to take anything for granted, because it could end at any moment,” said Woodward.
Outside of basketball and school, Woodward said his favorite thing to do is going out on the lake with family and friends. He also enjoys surfing, snowboarding and dirt biking.
Woodward, the son of Brad and Lisa Woodward, has an older sister Haley who played golf in high school at DuBois. He said his father has helped him become the person he is.
“My role model is my father because of everything he has taught me in life, like what hard work and dedication really is,” said Woodward.
Woodward is undecided on what he wants to do after high school, but he plans to move to North Carolina after graduation.