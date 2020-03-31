DuBOIS — DuBois senior Dayne Bauman is one of those athletes who plays sports for the sheer love of doing so and the bonds formed with those he competes alongside.
Bauman is a two-sport athlete who plays golf and baseball. At the varsity level, he has lettered twice in baseball and three times in golf.
“I started playing baseball when I was four years old, and that is when I fell in love with the game of baseball,” he said. “I started golfing freshman year and fell in love with that, and I can thank my grandpa for showing me the game of golf.”
He said his grandpa has played a huge role in his life.
“My role model without question would have to be my Grandpa Paul Bauman,” said the Beaver senior. “He has made one of the biggest impacts on my life. Whether it’s golf or baseball, he’s always there to tell me what I’m doing right and what I’m doing wrong.
“If it weren’t for him, I probably would’ve never gotten into golf. He’s also my number one go to person to talk to no matter what.”
Of the two, Bauman said baseball is his favorite.
“Baseball has brought so many friendships and bonds with so many people that I can never take back,” he said. “These are bonds that are going to last a lifetime and life-long friends made because of this sport. I could not be more thankful for this game.”
As for what he likes best about playing sports, the Beaver said, “The competitive nature for sure in baseball. Golf is a little different though.
“Golf is all mental. One bad shot and you let it get to you and your round is shot. I can speak for that. Also golf is all you — you don’t have people to pick (you) up after you make a mistake. It’s all on you, which I love that.”
Bauman was a mainstay in the starting lineup on the links for DuBois his sophomore through senior seasons. He competed at the District 9 Class AAA Championships all three of those years.
He missed the cut for the final round in the two-day event by two shots as a junior and finished fifth. This past fall, he qualified for the final round before coming away with a fourth-place finish.
On the diamond, Bauman has proven to be a sure-handed player in the middle infield positions and a solid option on the mound — whether it be in the various Little League age groups (including All-Stars), or the varsity level the past two seasons.
He was a member of 2017 Senior League Baseball All-Star squad that was the first DuBois team to reach the Pennsylvania State Tournament since the event moved to Showers Field in 2014.
Bauman reached the varsity level the following spring as a sophomore and played in 17 of 19 games — largely at second base and did some pitching — and had just 11 at-bats with two hits while being hit for a majority of the time.
Then a year ago, he enjoyed a breakout junior campaign while helping the Beavers (8-12) double their win total from the previous season. He hit .429, which was the best average among players with more than 40 at-bats, and led the team in hits with 21. He also had 13 RBIs and scored 15 runs.
On the mound, he was the team’s ace, posting a 2-3 record with 19 strikeouts and a 3.98 ERA in 38 2/3 innings of work. He was the lone DuBois pitcher to win multiple games on the season.
Bauman pointed to last year’s City Classic against DuBois Central Catholic as his greatest sports accomplishment, even though he and the Beavers lost a tough 1-0 contest to the Cardinals.
“It was easily the best, most hard-fought game I’ve been apart of,” he said. “Cole Sansom and I in a pitchers’ duel in front of the whole city was unbeatable for sure.”
Both pitchers went the distance while striking out three and walking three. Bauman gave up four hits to Sansom’s five, but the difference was DCC pushed a run across in the bottom of the first against the Beaver righty.
Now, Bauman just hopes he gets the opportunity to hit the diamond his senior year with sports and schools closed because of COVID-19.
“This stoppage in school and sports is definitely a huge hit to take, especially being a senior and this being my last chance to go out and prove something,” said Bauman. “It really is a tough one to swallow, and it’s hard to believe after playing baseball for 14 years that my senior season might be taken away.”
Bauman, the son of Matt Bauman and Nicole Aughenbaugh, has two younger brothers (Landon Bauman and Brooks Bauman) and an older sister (Mikayla Donaldson).
His post high school plans are still uncertain, but Bauman has a couple options he is considering.
“I was hoping after my senior season to hopefully go and play baseball somewhere,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunities open to me to go play golf at the college level. If that were the case, I would’ve attended Mt. Aloysius in the fall and played golf for them.
“But, I would rather play baseball in college. If that doesn’t happen, I plan to become an electrician and move out to San Diego where a lot of my family is and work for their family business.”