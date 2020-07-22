DuBOIS — Lowes got off to a hot start at the plate, scoring 11 runs over the first three innings on its way to a 14-5 victory over Hallstrom-Clark in a DuBois Little League matchup at Way Memorial Field Tuesday.
The visiting side got its bats going right from the start, pushing across three runs in the top of the first inning.
After a fly out to left field started the inning, Isaac Dennison lined the first pitch he saw into center field for a single.
Noah Farrell followed with a double into right field to put runners at second and third with one away to bring cleanup hitter Adam Drahushak to the plate.
Drahuashak then drove a pitch down the left-field line for a double to plate both runners, as he came all the way around to score on an arrant throw on the play to make it a 3-0 game heading to the bottom of the first.
Hallstrom-Clark looked to respond in the home half of the inning as Ryan Wildnauer started things off by legging out a one-out infield single before Walker Thomas was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base.
Hunter Ho then flew out to shallow right field, as both runners were able to advance on the play to put two in scoring position with two away.
Lowes starting pitcher Dennison was then able to get out of the jam by forcing the next batter to fly out to third as his team got back to work at the plate.
The visitors then stretched their lead to nine with six runs in the second inning as it sent 10 batters to the plate.
Aaron Eberly drew a walk on a full-count pitch to start the inning before Alex Sago was able to reach on an error to put runners on the corners with no outs.
A groundout to third base off the bat of Antonio Giambanco allowed Eberly to score the first run of the inning as Landon Miller then drew a walk to load the bases.
Miles Romano followed by roping the first pitch he saw through the right side for a single to plate Sago as Landon Pawl followed with an RBI single of his own to center to bring home Miller.
A fielder’s choice then allowed Dennison to reach first safely while Pawl was forced out at second, as Farrell then delivered the big hit of the frame, driving a three-run home run over the fence in center field to make it a 9-0 game.
The away side pushed its lead to double digits with two runs in the third as Keegan Gregory walked to start the inning and later scored on a single by Giambanco.
Sago scored the second run of the frame after reaching on an infield single as he came in to score on a ground ball by Miller, who reached on an error on the play.
After Dennison, who got the win after pitching three scoreless innings allowing just one hit while walking none and striking out five, exited the game, Hallstrom-Clark was able to break up the shutout.
Three straight free passes loaded the bases with one out, as Wildnauer drew a walk, Thomas was hit by a pitch and Ho reached on a walk.
Chase Kear then drove a single through the left side to score Wildnauer and Thomas as Ho would later score on a two-out single to right field by Grayson Stewart to make it an 11-3 game after three innings of play.
After a pair of scoreless innings for both teams, Lowes got the three runs back in the top of the sixth inning.
After back-to-back strikeouts started the inning, Pawl sparked a two-out rally by reaching on an infield single to the left side before a double by Dennison put two runners in scoring position.
Farrell followed with his third extra-base hit of the evening, doubling to right field to score both runners before scoring himself on a double to left by Drahushak.
The top four batters in Lowes’ order finished a combined 11-for-16 with five doubles and a home run, as Dennison went 3-for-4 with three runs, Farrell was 3-for-4 with three runs and five RBIs and Drahushak went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run while Pawl was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Hallstrom-Clark got a pair of runs back in the home half of the inning to bring the final score to 14-5.
Michael Strainbrook led off with an infield single to short, as an arrant throw on the play allowed him to advance to second with nobody out.
After a fly out and strikeout put the home side down to its final out, Stainbrook moved to third on a wild pitch before Ho worked a walk to put runners at the corners.
Kear then delivered his second big hit of the game, lining a double into left field to score Stainbrook from third and Ho from first as Kear finished the game 2-for-3 and drove in four of Hallstrom-Clark’s five runs in the game.
Both teams wrap up the regular season this week as Lowes takes on Service Clubs Thursday while Hallstrom-Clark faces S&T Bank Friday.
LOWES 14,
HALLSTROM-CLARK 5
Score By Innings
Lowes 362 003 — 14
HC 000 302 — 5
Lowes—14
Landon Pawl c-p 4121, Isaac Dennison p 4330, Noah Farrell ss 4335, Adam Drahushak 3b-1b 4133, Nolan Anderson 1b-3b 3000, Keegan Gregory 2b 2100, Aaron Eberly cf 2100, Alex Sago rf-p-cf 3220, Antonio Giambanco lf 3012, Landon Miller eh-lf 2101, Miles Romano eh-rf 3111. Totals: 35-14-15-13.
Hallstrom-Clark—5
Michael Stainbrook ss-p 3110, Ryan Wildnauer cf 2110, Walker Thomas p-ss 1100, Hunter Ho c-p 1200, Chase Kear 1b-p 3024, Parker Billock lf 2000, Grayson Stewart 3b 3011, Xavier Schwentner rf 2000, Alex Sprankle 2b 2000, Trent LaBenne eh-rf 2000, Keegan Kematick eh-rf 23-5-5-5.
Errors: Lowes 2, Hallstrom-Clark 3. LOB: Lowes 6, Hallstrom-Clark 6. 2B: Dennison, Farrell 2, Drahushak 2; Kear. HR: Farrell. HBP: Thomas 2 (by Dennison and Sago).
Pitching
Lowes: Isaac Dennison-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Alex Sago-1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Landon Pawl-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Hallstrom-Clark: Walker Thomas-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Michael Stainbrook-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Chase Kear-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Hunter Ho-2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dennison. Losing pitcher: Thomas.