DuBOIS — Lowe’s and LCPS duked it out in a good old-fashion pitchers’ duel Wednesday night in a DuBois Little League playoff semifinal game, and it was top-seeded Lowe’s that came away with a thrilling 2-1 victory thanks to Adam Drahushak’s walk-off double in the bottom of the sixth.
Drahushak proved to be the offensive hero for his squad. He belted a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 1-1. Later, his double in the sixth landed just inside the line in the right-field corner to score Isaac Dennison from first to send Lowe’s into this evening’s championship game against S&T Bank.
Drahushak’s heroics made a winner out of reliever Noah Farrell, who came on in the top of the sixth to get the final out with runners on the corners in a tied game. He relieved Landon Pawl, who gave Lowe’s 4 2/3 strong innings on the mound. He allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out seven and walking none.
Pawl entered the game in the second for Dennison, who started on the mound and was relieved when he hit the 35-pitch mark after tossing 1-plus scoreless innings.
Mason Dinkfelt ended up the hard-luck loser for LCPS. He went the distance, allowing two earned runs on eight hits. He struck out nine and walked none.
Both teams used some nice defensive plays to keep the other off the scoreboard in the first inning.
Dinkfelt led off the game with a single to right but was erased on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Brayden Zatsick. Seth Wilmoth followed with a double to right-center, but Zatsick was thrown at third on the play.
In the bottom half, Pawl led off with a single to center before Dennison hit a shot into right-center. However, Ryan Woodel ran down the ball in the gap, then fired to first to double-off Pawl.
LCPS carried that momentum into the second, with Woodel singling and Harrison Blakeslee hitting a double. Dennison was pulled at that point to keep him eligible to pitch this evening. Pawl came on with two runners in scoring position and promptly struck out three straight batters to keep it 0-0.
Dinkfelt then worked around a leadoff double by Nolan Anderson in the bottom of the second before his team grabbed the lead in the third.
Wilmoth got things started with a one-out double and scored on a two-out single by Caleb Daugherty to make it 1-0. Woodel followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position, but Pawl halted the rally there with another strikeout.
The game stayed 1-0 into in the bottom of the fourth when Drahushak blasted his solo homer to left with one out to even the score. Anderson and Alex Sago kept the inning going with back-to--back singles — with each moving up a base when the ball was bobbled in the outfield on Sago’s hit.
However, Dinkfelt again got his team out of trouble with two straight outs.
LCPS had a chance to take the lead in the top of the sixth.
Blakeslee was hit by a pitch with one out, while Landon Schaffer reached on an error wth two out to put runners on the corners. That spelled the end for Pawl, as Lowe’s went to Farrell on the mound.
And, the move paid off when the righty got Dinkfelt to hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Dinkfelt then got Pawl to fly out to center to open the bottom of the sixth, but Dennison followed with a single to left. Dinkfelt then recorded a huge out when he struck out Farrell.
But, with two outs, Drahushak smacked a Dinkfelt pitch just fair deep down the right-field line. Dennison hustled all the way around from first to score without a throw to give Lowe’s a 2-1 walk-off victory.
LOWE’S 2, LCPS 1
Score by Innings
LCPS 001 000 — 1
Lowe’s 000 101 — 2
• There were 2 outs when winning run scored
LCPS—1
Mason Dinkfelt p 4010, Brayden Zatsick 3b-ss-c 3000, Seth Wilmoth ss-3b 3120, Ben Yale c-3b 2000, Caleb Daugherty 1b 3011, Ryan Woodel cf 3020, Harrison Blakeslee lf 2010, Evan Dixon rf-2b 3000, Landon Schaffer 2b 2000, Jack Shaffer rf 01000. Totals: 26-1-7-1.
Lowe’s—2
Landon Pawl ss-p-ss 3010, Isaac Dennison p-ss-c 3110, Noah Farrell c-ss-p 3010, Adam Drahushak 1b 3122, Nolan Anderson 3b 2020, Alex Sago lf 2010, Keegan Gregory 2b 2000, Aaron Eberly cf 2000, Antonio Giambanco eh-lf 2000, Landon Miller rf 2000, Miles Romano eh-rf 2000. Totals: 26-2-8-2.
Errors: LCPS 3, Lowe’s 2. LOB: LCPS 9, Lowe’s 6. DP: LCPS 1, Lowe’s 0. 2B: Wilmoth 2, Woodel, Blakeslee; Drahushak, Anderson. HR: Drahushak. HBP: Blakeslee (by Pawl).
Pitching
LCPS: Mason Dinkfelt-5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Lowe’s: Isaac Dennison-1+ IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Landon Pawl-4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Noah Farrell-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Farrell. Losing pitcher: Dinkfelt.