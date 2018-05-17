BROOKVILLE — Getting a strong outing from junior right-hander Dane Lyle, the Brookville Raiders baseball team reached the .500 mark with a 4-2 win over DuBois at McKinley Field Wednesday afternoon.
It’s 8-8 for the Raiders going into today’s regular-season finale at home against DuBois Central Catholic.
“Playing all games in a row is tough on pitching staff, and you’re trying to maximize the week,” said Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry, whose team will defend its Class AA title in the playoffs starting next week. “In the long run, the kids were resilient and responded and it’s great to get back to .500.
“Any time you play these big schools, it’s a measuring stick and the kids are up for it. It’s nice to see.”
Lyle had his best mound performance of the year, scattering four hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings before Seth Dunkle got the final four outs for the save.
The Raiders and Beavers went eight innings back on April 23 at Showers Field with the Raiders winning, 9-8. This one wasn’t quite as dramatic as the Raiders jumped out to a 3-1 lead after three innings.
Brady Caylor singled to lead off the bottom of the first, got to second on a wild pitch and scored on Aaron Park’s single. After the Beavers tied in the top of the third when Chase Husted scored on a wild pitch, the Raiders scored twice in the bottom to take the lead for good.
Four straight batters reached against Beavers starter Dylan McCluskey — a Dunkle single and three straight walks to Park, Tanner Labenne and Lyle, which pushed home Dunkle — before Jeremy Krise relieved McCluskey. Cole Labenne scored Park on a sacrifice fly.
But the Raiders struggled coming up with the knockout hit, stranding 13 runners. They added an unearned insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Park reached on a one-out infield error and wound up scoring on a wild pitch.
The Beavers cut it to 3-2 in the fifth when Eric Schneider singled with one out and scored on a two-out infield error. But four hits weren’t enough for head coach Todd Stiner’s team, which fell to 3-15 going into today’s season-final against Moniteau at Butler’s Kelly Automotive Park. The game was a late pickup.
“This is 18 straight games of having opportunities (to score),” Stiner said. “In the first inning, we had a runner on third with our 3-4-5 batters coming up and didn’t score. … You have to hit in those situations and we haven’t. That’s why we’re 3-15.
“We’ve had many opportunities to execute and to score runs and no matter what we do, whether it be making a pitch or a play def to get out of an inning or getting a big hit at a plate and we’ve struggled the entire year to get those big situational plays.”
DuBois closes out its season today when it plays Moniteau at Kelly Automotive Park in Butler.
