DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball showed the heart of a true champion on the second weekend of the PSUAC Tournament and won four straight elimination games to capture the program’s third consecutive conference title.
The final two of those wins came against Penn State Mont Alto, which has been a thorn in DuBois’ side. Mont Alto went 3-2 against DuBois in the regular season, earning the top seed from the West Division, before knocking the two-time defending champions into the loser’s bracket of the PSUAC tourney with a 4-3 victory on May 1.
DuBois hasn’t lost since, winning four straight games over three days to battle all the way back to claim the title. It beat Mont Alto, 7-4, Monday night to force an if-necessary championship game Tuesday morning.
That contest was all DuBois as it pounded out 20 hits en route to a lopsided 16-4 victory for its third straight PSUAC crown and the No. 2 seed in next week’s USCAA Small College World Series. DuBois is the two-time defending champions in that event.
DuBois trailed 2-1 after two innings before breaking things open with a five-run fourth. Once the runs started to come, they kept on coming as DuBois tacked on five more in the fifth and three in the sixth to win going away.
Senior catcher Joey DiPietro led DuBois’ offensive onslaught, going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Designated hitter Logan Wagner finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Dan Stauffer was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs.
Cory Lehman and Thayne Morgan each added a pair of hits and a RBI, while Tanner LaBanne came off the bench to rip a three-run double in the sixth.
Senior lefty Braiden Blair was the beneficiary of all that offense as he notched the win after throwing five strong innings. He allowed two runs, both earned, on five hits while striking out two and walking one.
Taylor Boland tossed a 1-2-3 sixth for DuBois before Mont Alto showed some late life by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh against Jacob Allen to set the final at 16-4.
“It’s been a difficult year with the transition of that COVID year (2020), where you basically have two sets of freshmen,” said DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “It’s been tough to teach them how to play the game and how to win tough, one-run ball games. Those little things exposed themselves (at times), but make no mistake about it, Mont Alto is a great team and the score doesn’t indicate that.
“I have to give all the credit to all our upperclassmen who have taken over the reins and made sure everyone took care of business. I think our depth showed up this week as it has every time we win one of these and it’s a blow out. It’s because of our depth — whether in the winner’s bracket or loser’s bracket — we have a deep, deep pitching staff.
“Even the guys we got in late in the game are very good pitchers, and we didn’t throw our best arm (remaining) Dan Stauffer. Just a great team effort. Braiden did phenomenal job of just throwing strikes and giving us a chance. Hat’s off to him.
“The kids are excited for this next one (World Series). There is going to be some very good teams here, and as always there is a lot of respect for the process. We’ll see what we can do.”
DuBois threatened in the top of the first against Mont Alto starter Darian Mort, getting one-out singles from Lehman and DiPietro. However, Mort promptly got out of the jam when Talon Falls lined into an inning-ending double play.
Mont Alto grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the inning as Chance McClure and Hayden Kissel each singled with one out before McClure when DuBois couldn’t quite turn an inning-ending double play.
DuBois got that run right back in the second when Stauffer drew a leadoff walk and scored on a one-out double inside the first-base bag by Morgan.
Mont Alto answered right back in the bottom of the second as it again scored a run on a fielder’s choice as DuBois tried to turn two.
The see-saw affair continued in the third, only this time DuBois took the lead for good (3-2) with a pair of runs.
DiPietro ripped a one-out double, but courtesy runner Zane Morgan was thrown out trying to take third on a pitch in the dirt. Tgat played proved key for Mont Alto at the time as Falls and Stauffer followed with back-to-back singles.
Trevor hanna was then hit to load the bases for Wagner, who smacked a two-run single to center. That’s all DuBois got though, as Hanna was thrown out trying to take third on the throw home.
Blair worked around a leadoff double by Chance McClure in the third and it was pretty much smooth sailing for DuBois from there after its mid-game explosion of five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
DuBois scored five runs on four hits in the fourth.
DiPietro had one-out RBI single, while Falls plated the second run with a sacrifice fly. The big blow was a two-out, three-run homer by Stauffer over the high wall in right-center that put DuBois up 8-2.
The fifth went much like the fourth as DuBois scored five more runs on five hits this time.
Brett Beith jump-started the big inning with a one-out triple into the right-field corner and scored on a single by Lehman. DiPietro followed with a run-scoring single of his own before Stauffer plated another run with a sac fly to right.
Wagner capped the inning with a RBI single to right to give DuBois a 13-2 advantage after five.
Calliari went to his bench in the sixth and a bunch of reserves put together a three-run inning.
Frank Stefko drew a leadoff walk but was erased when Cole Breon hit into a fielder’s choice. Josh Sorbera was then hit by a pitch before a single by Tylor Herzing loaded the bases.
Tanner LaBenne cleared then two batters later when he ripped a three-run double to right to give his team a commanding 16-2 lead.
Mont Alto made a little noise in the bottom of the seventh, but it proved to be too little, too late. Mont Alto will be the No. 4 seed for the Small College World Series, which begins Monday at Showers Field. The event, which also features the softball World Series at Heindl Field, will kick off with the Home Run Derby Sunday night.
PENN STATE DuBOIS 16,
PENN STATE MONT ALTO 4
Score by Innings
DuBois 012 553 0 — 16
Mont Alto 110 000 2.— 4
PSU DuBois—16
Toner Corl ss 4210, Brandon Partridge ph 1000, Cory Lehman 1b 4221, Frank Stefko ph 1010, Joey DiPietro c 5342, Cole Breon ph-2b 1000, Talon Falls 3n 2211, Josh Sorbera ph-c 0100, Dan Stauffer rf 2324, Tylor Herzing ph 1110, Trevor Hanna 2b-3b 2010, Tyler Young ph 1000, Logan Wagner dh 3033, Tanner LaBenne ph 1013, Braiden Blair p 0000, Taylor Boland p 0000, Jacob Allen p 0000, Thayne Morgan lf 5121, Brett Beith cf 4110, Luke Salvo ph 0000. Totals: 36-16-19-15.
PSU Mont Alto—4
Jared Pine ss 3100, Chance McClure rf 4130, Hayden Kissel 2b 4111, Michael Scott dh 1001, Darian Mort p 0000, Luke Michaels p 0000, Collin Beech p 0000, Dan Brundage 3b 0000, Tyler Moreland 3b-p 4011, Jarrett Goodyear 1b 2000, Brady Bigler cf-p-cf 3100, Joseph Wunsch c 3010, Jonathan Lentvorsky lf-rf-lf 3021, Kaden Robinson p 0000. Totals: 28-4-8-4.
Errors: DuBois 0, Mont Alto 2. LOB: DuBois 11, Mont Alto 8. 2B: DiPietro, LaBenne, T. Morgan; McClure. 3B: Beith. HR: Stauffer. SF: Falls, Stauffer. SB: Z. Morgan, Sorbera; Lentvorsky.
Pitching
DuBois: Braiden Blair-5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Taylor Boland-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Jacob Allen-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Mont Alto: Darian Mort-3 1/3 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Luke Michaels-1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Brady Bigler –1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER , 4 BB, 1 SO; Kaden Robinson-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO; Collin Beech-1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Tyler Moreland-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Blair. Losing pitcher: Mort.