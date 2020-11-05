BROCKWAY — The Redbank Valley girls soccer team made history Wednesday and did so in memorable fashion by outlasting Brockway in a penalty kick shootout at Frank Varischetti Field to capture the program’s first District 9 title.
The teams also met in the Brockway’s regular season finale just under two weeks ago, but this meeting had a much different look and feel to it. Redbank won that regular season matchup, 4-3, on its home field en route to garnering the top seed for the Class A playoffs.
Goals, and shots for that matter, were much harder to come by Wednesday as the two battled to a 1-1 tie through 80 minutes of regulation and another 30 minutes of overtime (two 15-minute periods).
That sent the match to a penalty kick shootout to determine the district champ, and it was the Lady Bulldogs who dominated the win or go home situation.
Redbank’s first two shooters — Rhiannon Laughlin and Teja Hageter — both scored from the spot to seize control of the shootout as Brockway’s Eva Bisbey hit the crossbar before Amanda Decker had her try stopped by keeper Gabby Dinger.
Both teams missed in the third round of the shootout, as Lady Bulldog Josey Adams sailed a shot high and Lady Rover Madalynne Heckman hitb the crossbar — the second time Brockway did that in the shootout.
Brockway keeper Rylee Welsh then came up with a save on Alaina Hook’s sjhot to open round No. 4 of the five-round shootout. Her save kept the Lady Rovers alive momentarily.
However, Dinger promptly ended those hopes as she denied a Delaney Wineberg boot — which sent the Lady Bulldogs into a frenzy when they realized the save gave them their historic D-9 championship. Wineberg had converted a penalty kick in the opening moments of the second half to even things at 1-1 before the teams played 68:21 of scoreless soccer prior to the shootout.
Dinger’s two saves in the shootout were just one more than she had to make in the previous 110 minutes as the Lady Bulldogs bottled up the Lady Rovers all night. Unlike the first meeting, Redbank never let Brockway threaten Dinger in the box as the Lady Bulldogs mustered just four shots between regulation and overtime.
On the other end, the Lady Bulldogs (16-3) had their chances but Welsh recorded 10 saves to help get her team to overtime, and ultimately the shootout, before coming up short in their bid to win Brockway’s third straight Class A crown and first since a large senior class graduated a year ago.
“We absolutely love beating them here after we have to travel up here as the one seed,” said Redbank coach Mike Dawson. “So, we’re happy that happened, but when it came to PKs, every year a month leading up to the playoffs that’s we do in practice.
“If you talk to the girls, they were they were looking at me saying ‘That’s why we do this?’ I’m like, ‘absolutely,’ just in case it gets there, so they stepped up knocked the shots in. But, Gabby (Dinger) absolutely killed it in there at the end getting those stops.”
As for winning the program’s first district title, Dawson said that’s something he thought could happen when he had some of the current seniors in junior high.
“I had at least five of these seniors in seventh grade when I was the junior high coach,” said Dawson. “And, I preached to them that if they stuck together and did everything outside the season to work on their game, but the time they were seniors they would be all right.
“And, that’s exactly what they did. They set the tone playing indoor every winter and playing travel ball in the spring with me or a different coach. All the work they put in during the offseason really worked for us today.
The opening 40 minutes were played largely between the 18s, with Redbank Valley winning the possession battle. Brockway didn’t register a shot in the first 40 minutes, while the Lady Bulldogs had six.
Welsh turned away four of those shots, making a save in the 14th minute before stopping a redirect effort by Adams off a corner kick in the 24th minute. Just over two minutes later she hauled in a long direct kick by Laughlin, who wasn’t done on those chances in the half.
Laughlin had another direct kick opportunity with just under three minutes left in the half, but Welsh made the save at the near post.
It appeared things may got to the half scoreless, but another Brockway foul gave Laughlin a third direct kick chance — this one from the left side of the box.
Welsh took a step to her right as Laughlin took the kick, and that’s all it took as she couldn’t get back to her left to make the save. The ball caught the far post and deflected in to give the Lady Bulldogs a 1-0 lead and all the momentum entering the break.
That momentum was quickly taken away to start the second half as Wineberg blasted home a penalty kick just 1:39 in after Redbank was called for a handball in its own box.
That proved to be the final score before the shootout, although both teams had chances to come up with the winning goal in regulation and overtime. Redbank just had more of those chances.
Welsh made four second-half saves, turning away a shot by Adams in the 54th minute and later denying a shot from the left side by Alexandra Shoemaker with 4:14 to play. Brockway’s only other second half shot came from Morgan Lindemuth and was stopped by Dinger in the 60th minute.
Both teams had good chances to win things in the first overtime.
Welsh stopped another direct kick by Laughlin 3:09 in, while the Lady Rovers earned an indirect kick just outside the Redbank box two minutes later. Decker got a good look on a pass back on the out the play, but Dinger made the save as the ball came trough a crowd.
The second overtime was relatively quiet, with both keepers making saves in the final three minutes to send the game to the shootout.
“Redbank did a good job holding the defense back and probably picked that up from the last time we played them,” said Lady Rovers coach Juli Esposito. “That was the right defense to play tonight, and they did a good job.
“You never know with the PK shootout. You can practice that, but when it comes down to it, the pressure and the tired legs after two overtimes ... you never know what is going to happen. But, you could tell both teams wanted to be out there and win tonight.
“This was one of their goals this year to get here (finals), and they worked really hard from Day 1 to achieve that goal. It’s a learning experience and we’re just going to build from here.”
Next up for Redbank Valley is a matchup against the District 10 champion in the state quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 14.
REDBANK 1,
BROCKWAY 1
Score by Halves
Brockway 0 1 0 0 — 1
Redbank 1 0 0 0 — 1
• Redbank wins penalty kick shootout, 2-0
Scoring Summary
First Half
RV—Rhiannon Laughlin (direct kick), 39:08.
Second Half
BW— Delaney Wineberg (PK), 41:39.
PK Shoutout
RV—Rhiannon Laughlin goal
BW—Eva Bisbey hit crossbar
RV—Teja Hagefer goal
BW—Amanda Decker (saved by Gabby Dinger)
RV—Josey Adams shot high
BW—Madalynne Heckman hit crossbar
RV—Alaina Hook (saved by Rylee Welsh
BW—Delanaey Wineberg (saved by Gabby Dinger)
Statistics
Shots: Brockway 4, Redbank 16. Saves: Brockway 20 (Rylee Welsh), Redbank 3 (Gabby Dinger). Corner kicks: Brockway 1, Redbank 3.