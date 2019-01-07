MEADVILLE — The Brockway wrestling team enjoyed quite the weekend in Meadville, one that saw the Rovers crown two champs and have eight competitors win medals (Top 8) on their way to capturing the team title in a tight race with two other schools.
The accomplishments didn’t stop there though, as the Rovers’ run to the team title was sealed in memorable fashion when senior Garrett McClintick bested Titusville’s Parker Harvey, 5-0, in the 195-pound finals for his 100th career victory.
McClintick’s milestone victory capped a perfect 4-0 weekend at Tool City. He opened the weekend by pinning Moshannon Valley’s Scott McCoy in 1:28 before recording major decisions against Clearfield’s Nick Domico (14-0) and Penns Valley’s Carter Felker (9-1) in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
That set the stage for the finals matchup against Harvey, and McClintick’s 5-0 blanking of the Rocket not only put him in Brockway’s prestigious Century Club but also helped seal the team title by two points over Penns Valley, 178-176. North Allegany, which tied for the most champs (3), came in a close third with 171.5 points.
“It was very exciting to get my 100th win in the finals of a super competitive tournament,” said McClintick. “I will always remember that moment, but it’s just another step toward bigger goals.”
McClintick, who currently sports a career record of 100-35, is the 12th Brockway wrestler to reach the century mark and first since Mason Lindenmuth did so at the 2016 District 9 Class AA Team Championships. Lindenmuth’s teammate Ryan Carlson also reached the milestone number the weekend prior to him back in 2016.
McClintick wasn’t the only Rover to bring home individual hardware from Tool City though.
Anthony Glasl joined his teammate on top the podium, as the junior won the 126-pound bracket with a 4-0 weekend. Glasl recorded three bonus-point wins on his way to the finals.
Glasl pinned Penns Valley’s Nate Long in 1:17 in his opener, then upended Boiling Springs’ Kobin Karper, 11-2, in the quarterfinals. The Rover followed that with a second-period pin of Eisenhower’s Easton Hedman in 2:47 to reach the finals against Williamsport’s Carter Dawson.
And, it was Glasl who came away with an 8-3 victory against the Millionaire freshman to capture the title. Glasl is on pace to join McClintick in the Brockway Century Club later this season, as the junior sports an 86-17 career mark after his stay in Meadville.
After its two champions, Brockway also got fourth-place finishes from freshman Mark Palmer (113), sophomore Noah Bash (160) and senior Hayden Thompson (285). All three went 3-2 on the weekend. Thompson recorded three falls, while Palmer and Bash each had two.
Sophomore Dominic Inzana went 3-3 with two pins on his way to placing sixth at 120. The three losses — to the second, third and fifth-place finishers — were Inzana’s first of the season.
Junior Eric Johnson added a seventh-place finish at 182, while senior Justin Smith was eighth at 220. Johnson went 3-2 with three pins, while Smith was 3-3 with two falls.
Equally important to Brockway’s team championship was the fact its other five wrestlers who competed — Garret Park (132, 1-2), Jared Fremer (138, 2-2), Conner Ryckman (145, 2-2), Linkin Nichols (152, 1-2) and Andrew Hickman (170, 2-2) —each won at least one bout on the weekend.
All but Hickman also recorded a pin for some added bonus points for the Rovers.
“We were thrilled to be able to win the prestigious Tool City Tournament,” said Rovers coach Eric Grecco. “We outscored some really good teams in North Allegheny, Penns Valley and Boiling Springs.
“We set our goal going in as placing Top 3, and our kids were able to get bonus points and win some key matches to earn first place. We had eight placewinners in the 25 team event.
“Anthony (Glasl) and Garrett (McClintick) each had quality tournaments and were able to capture titles at their weight classes. Garrett was able to pick up his 100th win and lock up the team title for us in the finals.
“I am super proud of the effort from all of our wrestlers as each one had a key part in winning the team title.”
Brockway returns to action Thursday at Brookville in a rematch of last year’s District 9 Team Championship finals won by the Raiders, 51-18. Brookville also beat Brockway, 42-23, during the regular season last year.
Clearfield also competed at Tool City and had seven wrestlers place in the Top 8 en route to finishing 13th in the team standings with 101.5 points.
Freshman Mark McGonigal headlined the Bison’s trip to Meadville with his runner-up finish at 160.
The Bison went 3-1 on the weekend, collecting a 6-2 win against bash in the semifinals to reach the 160-pound title match. However, McGonigal fell 11-0 in the finals to North Allegany junior Nick Marcenelle.
Caleb Freeland (145) and Luke Freeland (126) each captured fifth-place finishes, while Avry Gisewhite was sixth at heavyweight. Caleb Freeland went 4-2, while younger brother Luke was 3-2 with two falls. Gisewhite finished 2-3.
Clearfield also got a seventh from Nolan Barr (113, 3-2) and a pair of eighth-place finishes from Karson Kline (120, 3-3) and Nick Domico (195, 2-3).
Bison Jude Pallo (138, 3-2), Brett Zattoni (182, 2-2), Cole Smay (170, 2-2) and Peyton Smay (132, 0-2) also competed in the tournament.
Clearfield hosts Tyrone on Tuesday.
