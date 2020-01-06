MEADVILLE — The Clearfield wrestling team had eight placewinners at the 41st annual Tool City Tournament in Meadville on Saturday.
The Bison’s Mark McGonigal won the 160-pound bracket, defeating Grove City’s Daiveon Say by fall in 5:21.
Teammate Oliver Billotte took third at 220 pounds, downing Olean’s Conner Walsh, 7-2.
Evan Davis (106), Nolan Barr (120) and Hayden Kovalick (170) all fell in the third-place finals and finished fourth.
Karson Kline took seventh at 132 pounds, while Derrick Bender (113) and Brett Zattoni (182) finished eighth.
Clearfield placed fifth in the team standings with 141 points.
North Allegheny won the team title with 242 1/2 points. The Tigers had seven wrestlers in the finals.
North Allegheny’s Nick Marcenelle was named the OW after defeating Punxsutawney’s Garrett Eddy by fall in 4:17 at 195 pounds.
Clearfield returns to action on Tuesday, traveling to Tyrone.
Carfley, Holland
win titles at Bo Wood
INDIANA — The Curwensville wrestling team advanced four wrestlers to the finals of the Indiana Bo Wood Invitational on Saturday.
Two of those wrestlers — Jake Carfley and Zach Holland — won titles.
Carfley defeated Commodore Perry’s Hunter Geibel 3-0 in the 113-pound finals, while Holland pinned Portage’s Scott Beradinelli by fall in 2:41 in the finals at 145.
Teammates Jake McCracken (170) and Duane Brady (182) fell in the finals.
McCracken was defeated 6-3 by Greenville’s Cole Karpinski, while Brady was pinned in 2:20 by Commodore Perry’s Domanic Leonard.
Commodore Perry won the team title with 202.5 points, while the Golden Tide were fourth with 128.
Curwensville travels to Brookville Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. match that is part of a doubleheader that features Clarion University battling Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at 7 p.m. inside the Brookville High School gym.