CLARION — It’s often said that all good things must come to end.
Unfortunately for the DuBois boys basketball team, that often used cliche played out Tuesday night at Clarion University’s newly constructed Tippin Gymnasium. The Beavers saw the program’s best season in two decades came to an end with a 54-42 loss to Meadville in a District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional semifinal game.
It marked the second year in a row Meadville ousted DuBois from the postseason, as Meadville beat the Beavers, 52-29, in the subregional championship game in 2019.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 19-6 lead after one quarter last year and never looked backed. However, Tuesday night’s matchup was a much tighter contested game.
Meadville’s biggest first-half lead was eight points (21-13) with 2:55 left in the second quarter, and DuBois promptly countered with a 7-0 spurt that featured a Jordin Sommers 3-pointer and four points from Michael Orzechowski to make it 21-20.
Any momentum DuBois gained was taken away just before the halftime buzzer, as Bulldog Reese Pero drilled a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to send his team into the break up 24-20.
Meadville carried that momentum into the second half, where it seized control of the game in the third quarter — outscoring DuBois 11-2 to take a 35-22 lead into the fourth. The Bulldogs hit three 3-pointers in the third, including one by Charlie Waid in the closing seconds for the second straight quarter.
A hoop by Pero pushed the Bulldogs lead to 15 (37-22) in the opening minute of the fourth, but the Beavers had one bug run left in them. A basket by Nick Felix and a Lennon Lindholm 3-pointer helped spark an 18-8 spurt that pulled the Beavers within five (45-40) with 2:04 to play. Lindholm had just six points though, as Meadville held him well under his season average of 13.8 ppg.
Felix had six points in the run, as did senior big man Chase Husted. Nick Farrell also hit a 3-pointer. Husted scored four straight to make it 45-40 before Meadville got a pair of free throws from Waid.
DuBois answered back with a Felix hoop to make it a 5-point game again (47-42), and the DuBois caught a break the Bulldogs missed the front end of a one-one free throw situation. DuBois pushed it up the floor trailing by five, but an inopportune turnover led to an easy fast break layup for Lemaro Husband.
That proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Beavers, who were outscored 7-0 in the final 1:05.
Husted led DuBois with 15 points, while Felix had eight — all in the fourth quarter.
“I thought the third quarter was probably the difference,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “They (Meadville) did a good job being physical and offensively, we probably didn’t get as many of the things as we wanted. Then they hit a couple foul shots and Waid hit a three late in the third that was a pretty big shot.
“I absolutely love our guys, and they are phenomenal young men, and there was no quit. I think we were down like 13 and got it within five with a 1:50 left. We just needed another play or two to keep it going. We got a missed layup (by Meadville) but we didn’t get the rebound. Credit to Meadville, they knocked down foul host and closed out the game at the end.
“It was great year, and that is a tremendous group of men. I know people say that all the time, but those guys work really hard in the offseason. And, in the last two year this group has flipped the script to where we won close games this year, which we didn’t do last year.
“With that hard work and perseverance, we were able to have a very good regular season that we all can be proud of. Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way we wanted. But, a lot of that is attributed to Meadville. They are a very good team and have really good guards. We just didn’t get it done tonight.”
The game was the final one in a DuBois uniform for Husted, who scored 699 points between his final two varsity season. Bennett pulled Husted from the game with 1.3 seconds remaining with Waid at the line to give the DuBois fans an opportunity to show their appreciation for the Beaver.
“Chase is an incredible young man,” said Bennett. “His biggest strengths are probably his character and his leadership. Obviously, he’s 6-8 and a dominant presence. But, the thing I look at being a tall task to replace is his leadership he brings .. the off the court stuff nobody gets to see. He’s as good of a young man as I’ve ever been around.
“He will be sorely missed, and I certainly feel fortunate I got to coach him for two years. He’s going to continue his career at Juniata College, and they are getting a really good player.”
Husted opened the scoring with a pair of free throws in the opening minute before Meadville scored five straight to make it 5-2. The Beaver senior then completed a 3-point play to tie things up (5-5) just past the midway point of the quarter.
Meadville closed the quarter on a 6-3 spurt though to lead 11-8 after one quarter. DuBois; lone points in the closing stretch came on a Lindholm 3-pointer.
The teams traded scores to open the second quarter before Meadville used an 8-2 spurt to go up 21-13 with 2:55 left in the half. Butler had six of his team-high 15 points in that run.
DuBois fought back late in the quarter behind Sommers and Orzechowski, but Pero’s trey just before the half seemed to change the atmosphere of the game heading into the second half, where Meadville used its big third quarter to seie control. Orzechowski finished with seven points, five of which came in the second quarter.
With the win, Meadville advances to play Obama Academy for the subregional championship this weekend.