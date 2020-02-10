DuBOIS — Role models influence and help shape people in different ways.
For DuBois Central Catholic senior Parker Meholick, he has been deeply impacted by a pair role models so much so he has carried their values into everything he does — both in sports and his personal life.
“I have two role models — my dad (Jamie) and (the late) Kobe Bryant — but they’re my role models for the same reason,” said Meholick. “Their work ethic is unlike any I’ve ever known.
“They are/were driven to succeed and are passionte about what they do, and that’s what I look up to them for. My dad, specifically, balances his time so well and is able to be successfull at work and as a father. I hope to be able to do that some day.”
Meholick has put their values to work in his own life as he grows.
On the sports side, he was a two-sport athlete most of his high school career playing golf and basketball. He earned thee varsity letters in both.
Meholick added a third sport to his resume this past fall as he decided to join the boys soccer team while also playing golf. His impact was felt from the beginning as he stepped into a starting role in net for the Cardinals.
“I love the competition,” said Meholick of playing sports. “When I’m not working on studying or other school work, I can always be found in the gym, at the range or on the field improving my game. The room for improvement in endless.
“Basketball is by far my favorite sport. Not only do I love to work, improve my game and overcome challenges, but I’ve been able to take princples I’ve learned during basketball and apply them to my life in ways I couldn’t with other sports.
“I’ve learned the most duing this sport, whether that be a physical skill or ways I can succeeed outside of baskeball.”
His greatest sports memory also came on the hardwood early in his career. The Cardinals were struggling to slow down the opponent’s best player that night.
“My coach faced all of us on the bench and asked, ‘Who is going to stop this guy?’” said Meholick. “Everybody was silent until I said I would. I didn’t let him score a point the rest of the game and I had a few baskets too.
“It was significant because I wasn’t getting much playing time at that point, and this moment gave me the opportunity to show everyone what I could do.”
The Cardinal added that balancing school work with playing multiple sports can be a challenge.
“At times it can seem overwhelming, but it always seems to work out in the end.,” said Meholick. “It can be hard to balance school and sports, but it is possible and gets easier with experience.”
The son of Jamie and Marcy Meholick, the Cardinal has a younger sister Mia who is a junior catcher on the DCC softball team.
After graduation, Mehlick plans to attend college but is undecided on a major or if he will try to play any sports.