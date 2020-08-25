REYNOLDSVILLE — The Young Guns Jr Sprints joined our regular 5-division program for the third time this season Saturday night at Hummingbird Speedway. Also, it was the fifth of six races in the ThunderBird Homak Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Mini Series that is being run between Thunder Mountain Speedway and the Bird. Trophies on the night were sponsored by the Condon family in memory of Charles Condon.
In the Young Guns Jr Sprints, it was Conner Metheney picking up the win in the Open Class while Garrett Davenport took the checkered in the Stock Class. Jackson Humanic went to victory lane in the Homak Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Mini Series event. Other feature winners on the night included: Paul Kot (BWP Bats Super Late Models), Bryce Swauger (Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks), Nick Erskine (Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models) and Dave Smail (Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders).
The Young Guns Jr Sprints –Open Class was first to the track with Conner Metheney and Colten McAndrew leading the way to the opening green flag of their 10-lap feature. Metheney took the lead on the initial start over McAndrew. Metheney held a relatively stable advantage over McAndrew as the race reached its halfway mark. McAndrew put the pressure on Metheney in the last handful of laps but it was not enough as Metheney held on to pick up the win. Metheney was followed by: 2) Colten McAndrew. DNS: Kalen Jackson. McAndrew won the heat race.
Garrett Davenport and Mason McAndrew led the Young Guns Jr Sprints –Stock Class trackside for their 12-lap main. Davenport got the lead on the initial start with McAndrew and Grady Rinehart in second and third respectively. On lap 2, Rinehart used the high side to his advantage to pass McAndrew for second. Davenport extended his lead over the field as the race reached its halfway point. A caution one lap later setup the only restart of the race. On the restart, it was Davenport out to the point over Rinehart and McAndrew. On lap 8, Adam Presnar got past McAndrew to move into third. Davenport extended his lead over Rinehart and the rest of the field in the closing laps enroute to capturing the checkered flag followed by: 2) Grady Rinehart 3) Adam Presnar 4) Mason McAndrew 5) Brayden Beatty. Davenport won the heat race.
Newcomer’s Hayes Mattern and Tyler Dietz led the BWP Bats Super Late Models to the track for their 25-lap feature. Dietz edged out to a slight lead on the start with Mattern in second and Doug Eck in third. Two laps were completed before a caution for a spin in turns 1 and 2 setup the race’s first restart. On the restart, Eck made an incredible move to get past Mattern and Dietz for the lead. Another couple of laps were completed on the restart before a caution for Mattern spinning in turn 4 on lap 6 brought about another restart. The spin by Mattern moved Paul Kot into third.
Eck took the lead on the restart over Dietz and Kot. On lap 12, Kot used the low line to his advantage to pass Dietz for second. Later that lap, Eck was involved in a wreck which would ultimately end his night. That moved Kot to the lead for the restart over Dietz and Jeremy Ohl. On lap 14, Ohl powered past Dietz on the lowside to take second. On lap 16, Ohl used the low line once again to pass Kot for the lead. On a lap-20 restart, Ohl led the way over Kot and Dietz. On lap 21, Kot used the momentum on the high side to pass Ohl to re-assume the lead with just 4 laps to go. After a last-lap caution, the race went into overtime. Kot took the lead on the restart and held on enroute to his first win of the season followed by: 2) Jeremy Ohl 3) Tyler Dietz 4) Jerry Redden 5) Hayes Mattern. Kot, Eck, and Dietz won the heat races.
The Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks were next to the track with Josh Fields and Dalton Gustafson leading the field to the green flag for their 15-lap feature. Gustafson took the lead on the initial start over Fields and Tim Steis. On lap 4, Steis worked his way around Fields to take second. Six laps were completed before a caution for a wreck in turns 1 and 2 brought about the first restart of the race. While under caution, a mechanical issue on Steis’ car forced him to retire from the race. That moved Bryce Swauger into third.
On the restart, Swauger worked his way around Fields for second. On lap 8, Mark Schweikart worked his way by Fields for third as the race reached its halfway point. One lap later, Swauger used the low line to his advantage to take the lead from Gustafson. The race saw one more caution flag in the remaining 5 laps but it did not phase Swauger as he held on to capture his third win of the season followed by: 2) Dalton Gustafson 3) Mark Schweikart 4) Dennis Harrison Jr. 5) Bill Mumau. Fields, Steis, and Swauger won the heat races.
Trevor McCann and Tim Bish led the Homak Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks trackside for their 20-lap main. Bish took the lead on the initial start with Douglas Eck and McCann following. On lap 2, Curtis Bish Jr. worked his way around McCann for third. After a couple quick caution flags shuffled the field up, the top 3 were now Tim Bish, McCann and Bruce Hartzfeld. On the restart following the cautions, Tim Bish took the lead with Hartzfeld and McCann following. On lap 3, Jackson Humanic worked past McCann for third. On lap 5, Humanic passed Hartzfeld to move into second just before another caution flag came out for a spin on the frontstretch. On the restart, Tim Bish pulled out to the lead over Humanic and Hartzfeld.
On lap 7, Humanic got past Tim Bish to take the top spot. Humanic built a substantial lead over the field as the race reached its halfway mark. The race saw three more caution flags with the top 3 remaining unchanged before what was ultimately the final restart. Humanic took the lead as Bish and Hartzfeld battled for second. Bish and Hartzfeld swapped the second spot back and forth a few times in the closing laps which allowed Humanic to scoot away from the field and win the Homak Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Mini Series event followed by: 2) Bruce Hartzfeld 3) Tim Bish 4) Brandon Connor 5) Joshua Seippel. Humanic, Tim Bish, and Curtis Bish Jr. won the heat races.
The Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models were next to the track with Eddie Connor and Bob McMillen leading the field to the opening green flag of their 20-lap feature. Connor led the opening lap of the race with Nick Erskine second and McMillen third. On lap 2, Nathan Smith worked his way by McMillen on the lowside for third. A caution came out later that lap for a wreck involving Connor, which forced him to retire from the race. That moved Erskine to the lead with Smith and Deegen Watt following for the restart. On the restart, Erskine took the lead over Smith and Watt.
On lap 9, Doug Surra worked his way by Watt for third. Erskine led by a pretty healthy margin as the race crossed its halfway point. The race stayed green until lap 14 when a caution for a spin in turn 4 led to the final restart. Erskine pulled out to the advantage on the final restart and never looked back in the remaining 6 laps enroute to his third win this season followed by: 2) Nathan Smith 3) Doug Surra 4) Deegen Watt 5) Nick Loffredo. Surra and Erskine won the heat races.
Blake Joiner and Ryan McCanna led the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders trackside as they capped off the evening with their 15-lap feature. Joiner took the lead on the initial start with Daniel Clark and Jerry Walls following. On lap 2, Dave Smail used the low line to his advantage to pass Walls for third. An onslaught of caution flags from the early to middle stages of the race kept the field close and kept the top 3 unchanged. That setup the final restart of the race with about 7 laps to go.
On the restart, an issue with Clark’s car forced him to retire from the race which moved Smail into second and Brooks Kaufman into third. Then, with just a few laps to go, Smail caught Joiner and began to challenge him for the lead on the inside. The two battled side-by-side the remaining three laps but in the end it was Smail edging about Joiner for his second win in as many weeks followed by: 2) Blake Joiner 3) Brooks Kaufman 4) Jerry Walls 5) Bill Fuchs. Bell, Smail, and Kaufman won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: 104 cars packed the pits for Night #7 of the 2020 season. Next Saturday will feature a Regular 5-Division Program with Super Lates, Street/Pro Stocks, Semi Lates, Pure Stocks, and Four Cylinders on the card. It will be Season Championship night at the track with double points being awarded in all divisions. It will also be Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitor’s Bureau night as they will be sponsoring trophies. There will also be a Four-Cylinder Powder Puff race that will be held. Furthermore, it will be the final of the six races in the Penn/Ohio ThunderBird Mini Series that is being run between Hummingbird and Thunder Mountain Speedway’s. Gates open at 4:00 with racing beginning at 7:00.