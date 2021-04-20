ALCOLA — Combining power pitching with power hitting, the Brookville Raiders baseball team rolled to a 17-1 rout of Redbank Valley at Redbank Valley Municipal Park Monday afternoon.
Raiders senior left-hander Jace Miner was at it again, one day after winning the MVP award at the Clarion YMCA and d9and10sports.com All-Star Basketball games and two days after running what’s believed to be the fastest 100- and 200-meter dash times in District 9 so far this spring, he overpowered the Bulldogs with a three-hitter. He struck out 17 while hitting a batter and walking none.
Miner’s dominance was more than enough as the Raiders banged out 15 hits and took advantage of the cozy confines of the park by hitting five home runs — none likely would’ve gone out of the Raiders’ home McKinley Field with at least two being routine flyouts — with Hunter Roney and Hunter Geer each hitting two homes. Bryce Rafferty hit the other longball.
Geer’s second homer was a three-run job in the Raiders’ 10-run top of the seventh inning with the score already 7-0. The Bulldogs scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh.
“Redbank Valley is a solid ballclub and Jace threw 76 strikes and 22 balls, that’s an unbelievable ratio,” said Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine, whose team improved to 5-3 going into today’s home game with Elk County Catholic. “The last outing (DuBois, last Wednesday) he had similar stuff and today he was firing on all cylinders.”
Roney’s led off the second with a home run, a towering fly ball over the right field fence. Miner walked in the second with one out, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and stole home on the Bulldogs when catcher Tate Minich tossed the ball back to Bulldogs pitcher Bryson Bain.
The Raiders made it 3-0 in the fourth when Jamison Rhoades walked with one out, stole second, went to third on Owen Caylor’s single and scored when Ty Carrier balked.
Then in the fifth, the Raiders broke it open with three straight homers off Bulldogs pitcher Kobe Bonanno. Chase Palmer singled with one out then trotted home on Geer’s first homer. Rafferty and Roney followed to hike the lead to 7-0.
In the seventh, the Raiders sent 16 batters to the plate, the first eight reaching base. Geer knocked his three-run homer in his second at-bat. Roney and Bay Harper each doubled, driving in one and two respectively.
Roney finished 4-for-5 with his three extra-base hits and three runs batted in. Miner and Geer each had two hits with Geer driving in five runs. Rhoades also had two hits with a double, reaching base four times.
“We were working the counts and finding the pitch we wanted and we know the field helped us out today and a lot of those might be flyball outs, but we’ll take them. A home run is a home run,” Bonfardine said. “Going back-to-back-to-back was sweet there in the fifth and that fueled the fire too.”
The Bulldogs’ lone run in the seventh started with Kobe Bonanno’s leadoff double. With one out, he raced to third on a wild pitch and came home on the play when the catcher Rhoades’ throw got by Roney at third.
Bain, who three the first three innings and took the loss, broke up the no-hit bid in the fourth with a one-out single to left. Cam Wagner led off the fifth with a single. The only other baserunner was Ty Hetrick, who was hit by a pitch in the third.
Miner struck out the side in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. Two groundouts to Palmer at shortstop, one to Roney at third and a flyout to Geer in center were the only contact outs made by the Bulldogs, who fell to 5-1.
BROOKVILLE 17, REDBANK VALLEY 1
Score By Innings
Brookville 011 140 (10) - 17
Redbank Valley 000 000 1 - 1
Brookville –17
Jace Miner p 4321, Chase Palmer ss 4110, Hunter Geer cf 4325, Bryce Rafferty 1b 3211, Bryce Weaver ph 0100, Hunter Roney 3b 5343, Jamison Rhoades c 4220, Owen Caylor 2b 2010, Hayden Osborne 2b 1112, Bay Harper lf 4112, Alan Harstein ph 1000, Carter Kessler rf 4111, Carson Weaver ph 1000. Totals: 36-17-16-15.
Redbank Valley –1
Tate Minich c 3000, Hudson Martz 1b 3000, Bryson Bain p-ss 3010, Kobe Bonanno 3b-p-3b 3110, Jimmy Gundlach 2b-3b-rf-p 3000, Cam Wagner lf 3010, Ty Hetrick ss-2b 2000, Ty Carrier p 0000, Owen Clouse cf-p-cf 2000, Richie Leasure p 0000, Mason Clouse rf-cf 2000. Totals: 24-1-3-0.
Errors: Redbank Valley 1, Brookville 0. LOB: Brookville 7, Redbank Valley 3. 2B: Roney, Rhoades, Harper, Bonanno. HR: Roney 2, Geer 2, Rafferty. SB: Miner, Palmer, Rhoades. HBP Rhoades (by Leasure), Geer (by Leasure), B. Weaver (by Gundlach), Hetrick (by Miner).
Pitching
Brookville: Miner 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 17 SO.
Redbank Valley: Bain 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Carrier 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Bonanno 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; O. Clouse 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Leasure 1/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Gundlach 2/3 IP 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Miner. Losing pitcher: Bain.