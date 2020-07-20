ROSSITER — Games played at Rossiter’s Shaffer Field always seem to have a little extra “life” to them, especially in the postseason, and Sunday was no different as the Miners’ rallied from an early deficit to come away with a 4-3 walk-off victory after tempers flared on both sides in the closing innings.
The Rockets, who scored a 2-0 win in Game 1 of the semifinal series Saturday, jumped out to a 2-0 lead Sunday after the top of the first. Lefty starter Braden Blair made that lead hold up into the fifth despite not having his best stuff.
Blair, who allowed just four hits, walked six and hit another as he worked out to trouble in every inning. He stranded six runners, four in scoring position, through four innings before his luck ran out in the fifth.
Rossiter’s Pete Meterko led off the bottom of the sixth with a single before Blair hit Isaac Stouffer. Tyler Richardson then reached on an error that allowed Meterko to score to cut the Miners deficit in half and left a pair of running in scoring position. Rossiter stranded 15 runners in the game, while the Rockets left seven on base.
Blair then got a pair of shallow fly outs before having to remove himself from the game because of the heat with a 2-1 count on Ashton Stonebraker. Brandon Orsich relieved the lefty, with Stonebraker working a walk to load the bases. However, Orsich struck out Isaac London to end the threat and leaves the bases loaded.
DuBois tried to get that run, and then some, back in the top of the sixth. The Rockets loaded the bases with two outs against reliever Brandon Matthews as Justin Sleigh was hit, Cory Lehman singled and Josh Sorbera walked.
Zane Morgan then hammered a Matthews pitch to deep center, but Miner Daren Byers made a leaping catch as he backpedaled to rob Morgan of extra bases and end the inning.
Orsich appeared to settle in in the bottom of the inning as he got two quick outs, including picking off Adison Neal after he led off the inning with a single. Meterko extended the inning with a walk before Stouffer doubled to put a pair of runners in scoring position.
That’s when disaster struck for the Rockets. Orsich and third baseman Garrett Brown tried to pull off a pickoff play on the move with two strikes on the batter, and Orsich’s throw was off the mark and went down the left-field line.
The error allowed both Meterko and Stouffer to score to put Rossiter up 3-2.
The Rockets didn’t go quietly though, as they responded by pushing across a run in the seventh to tie the game.
Thayne Morgan, making his return to the Rockets’ lineup after a long layoff, drew a leadoff walk. He proceeded to steal second and third before scoring on a Clayton Read sacrifice fly.
DuBois couldn’t force extra innings though, as Rossiter won the game against Orsich in the bottom of the seventh.
The Miners loaded the bases with no outs on a Ruben Taylor, Stonebraker hit by pitch and a bunt single by London. The hit by pitch caused tempers to flare as it was first called a foul ball as Stonebraker squared to bunt. He was forced from the game after being hit in the hand, and after a discussion, umpires awarded him first base — saying he pulled the back bat in time.
After both sides calmed following the reversal, Orsich got two outs. But, the righty couldn’t finish off the inning as he walked Meterko to force home Taylor with the game-winning run.
“We knew Rossiter was going to battle us, and it could get a little heated and chippy sometimes, and that’s all part of the game,” said Rockets player/manager Jeff Gasbarre. “With Stouffer on the mound, you know runs are going to be at a premium. We knew Blair was going to keep us in the ball game, and he battled not having his best stuff.
“It was an uncharacteristic game for us though. They scored most of their runs on errors, and to walk in the winning run is not the way the way we’ve played ball all year. But, it’s a series and these things happen in baseball. We’ll bounce back and be ready (for Game 3).”
DuBois grabbed control of the game in the first inning with its pair of runs.
Read got things started with a one-out single against Rossiter starter Stouffer. Dan Stauffer followed with a triple that plated Read to make it 1-0. Stauffer then came home on a Sean Sleigh sac fly.
DuBois couldn’t add to that lead from there though before the Rockets found themselves trailing entering the seventh.
The loss came on the heals of the Rockets winning a low-scoring Game 1, 2-0, on Saturday at Showers Field.
DuBois’ TJ Gornati and Dan Stauffer combined in a five-hit shutout. Gornati tossed the first five to get he win. He allowed four hits while striking out four and walking two. Stauffer went the final two innings to earn the save. He gave up one hit and struck out four.
Gornati also played a role in both DuBois runs.
He led off the bottom of the second with a single and later scored ona Jeff Gasbarre fielder’s choice to make it 1-0. Then in the fifth, Justin Sleigh ripped a one-out triple and scored on a Gornati sac fly to set the eventual final at 2-0.
Game 3 of the best-of-5 series is set for Tuesday evening at DuBois Central Catholic at 6 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Showers Field, but the Rockets were bumped off the field by the DuBois Bucks, who are making up a doubleheader that was postponed last Thursday.
ROSSITER 4,
DuBOIS 3,
Score by Innings
DuBois 200 000 1 — 3
Rossiter 000 012 1 — 4
• There was 2 outs when winning run scored
DuBois—4
Garrett Brown 3b 4000, Clayton Read ss 3111, Dan Stauffer rf 2111, Sean Sleigh 1b 3001, Justin Sleigh 2b 1000, Cory Lehman lf 3010, Josh Sorbera c 2000, Zane Morgan cf 3020, Thayne Morgan dh 2100, Braden Blair p 0000, Brandon Orsich p 0000. Totals: 23-5-3.
Rossiter—4
Adison Neal 1b-cf-2b-rf 4020, Daren Byers cf-p-cf 4010, Pete Meterko ss 2111, Alec Greenblatt pr 0100, Isaac Stouffer p-1b 3110, Tyler Richardson 3b 3010, Brandon Matthews 2b-p-2b 4000, Ruben taylor lf 3100, Dakota Thomas c 0000, Ashton Stonebraker c 2000, Isaac London rf-p 3020. Totals: 28-4-8-1.
Errors: DuBius 2, Rossiter 1. LOB: DuBois 7, Rossiter 15. 2B: Z. Morgan; Stouffer. 3B: Stauffer. SF: Read, S. Sleigh. HBP: J. Sleigh (1 by Stouffer, 1 by Matthews); Stouffer (by Blair), Stonebraker (by Orsich). SB: Stauffer, T. Morgan 2; I. London. CS: Lehman (by Stonebraker). PO: Neal (by Orsich).
Pitching
DuBois: Braden Blair-4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Brandon Orsich-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Rossiter: Isaac Stouffer-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Daren Byers-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Brandon Matthews-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Isaac London-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning picher: London. Losing pitcher: Orsich.