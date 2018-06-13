ROSSITER — The Rossiter Miners used their home field to their advantage Tuesday night, hitting three home runs — including a solo, walk-off shot in the bottom of the seventh by Isaac Stouffer — over the famed short left-field fence at Shaffer Field for a 9-8 come-from-behind victory against DuBois.
Stouffer’s two-out, game-winner off reliever T.J. Gornati capped the Miners comeback from an early 5-1 deficit. Rossiter actually grabbed an 8-7 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, only to see the Rockets pull even in the seventh.
Rossiter wouldn’t be denied on this night though, as Stouffer pulled a Gornati pitch down the left-field line to send the Miners’ faithful home happy.
Rossiter outhit DuBois, 14-7, in the game, but the Rockets made up for that discrepancy by drawing eight walks off a trio of Miners pitchers while a pair of Rocket hurlers issued zero free passes. However, DuBois it into two double plays as both teams stranded six runners on the night.
The loss was DuBois’ third in a row and fourth this season as it dropped to 4-4. All four losses by the Rockets have come by one run. Rossiter improved to 5-4 on the year with its third straight victory.
DuBois jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Sean Zimmerman doubled with one out and scored on a single by Nate Sabados. Gornati, who started as the designated hitter for pitcher Brandon Orsich, drew a two-out walk, but Miner Dylan Kachmar stranded the runners on the corners.
Rossiter got that run right back in the bottom half of the first when Braxton Giavedoni led off the frame with a homer to left off Orsich.
DuBois regained the lead in the second when Josh Sorbera, who reached on a leadoff single, scored on a double play to make it 2-1.
The Rockets cut down a potential run at the plate in the bottom of the second, as left fielder Justin Sleigh gunned down Dakota Thomas trying to score on an error.
DuBois then extended its lead with three runs in the third.
Zimmerman led off the inning with a walk, wile Sabados followed with a double to center. Both Rockets scored a batter later when Sleigh ripped a double of his own to left. Sleigh took third on a one-out wild pitch before scoring when Josh Zelinski reached on an error to put DuBois up 5-1.
Rossiter got itself back into the game with a three-run fourth against Orsich.
Ty Zimmerman opened the inning with a single, but Orsich got Joey DiPietro to pop up to short in a battle of Penn State DuBois teammates. However, Dakotah Byers then lifted an Orsich delivery down the left-field line for a two-run homer to make it 5-3.
After a groundout, Stouffer and Tyler Richardson reached on back-to-back singles. Stouffer then scored when Orisch was called for a balk.
DuBois got two of those runs right back in the fifth on a two-run double by Gornati that scored Sabados and Sleigh, who reached on a a walk and single, respectively. Sabados and Sleigh each finished the game with two hits.
Leading 7-4, DuBois saw the momentum swing Rossiter’s way on a key obstruction call in the bottom of of the fifth.
Jordan Mesoraco led off the inning with a single, but Gornati promptly got Pete Meterko to hit a grounder to Zimmerman, who stepped on the bag before getting Mesoraco in a rundown.
After throwing the ball to shortstop mark Guthridge, Mesoraco and Zimmerman made contact with each other. DuBois felt Mesaoraco initiated that contact, but obstruction was called on Zimmerman and Mesoraco was awarded second base.
Gornati then got Ty Zimmerman to fly out to center for what could have been the third out, but the Miners put together a two-out rally with three straight singles. DiPietro and Dakota Thomas each plated runs with hits to pull the Miners within one at 7-6 before a strikeout ended the inning.
Rossiter then took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of runs of a Meterko double and Ty Zimmerman sac fly.
Trailing 8-7, DuBois loaded the bases with one out in the seventh on walks by Gornati, Zelinski and Austin Amacher — which spelled the end for reliever Cory Geer. Tyler Richardson came on for the Miners and uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Gornati to score to even th4 score at 8-8.
Richardson had another pitch go to the backstop in the same at-bat, but DiPietro tracked this one down and flipped to Richardson, who tagged out Zelinski to end the inning as he tried to dive head first into home to put the Rockets back on top.
That set the stage for Stouffer’s heroics in the bottom half of the seventh.
DuBois is now off until next Tuesday when it hosts Brookville. Rossiter plays at Pulaski Thursday before the Miners host the Federation League All-Star Game at Shaffer Field Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.
