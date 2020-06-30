DuBOIS — Olympic Club used a strong outing by starter Austin Mitchell and some timely hitting to upend Fat Kids, 7-2, in Junior/Senior League action Monday evening at DuBois Central Catholic.
Mitchell took a no-hitter into the seventh before he lost the no-no in one of the toughest ways — an infield single. Fat Kids’ Nate Tyler appeared to foul a pitch off his foot and the ball rolled up the third-base line. Umpires didn’t see the ball come off Tyler’s foot, and he beat Mitchell’s throw to first for a leadoff infield single.
Tyler later scored on a Quinn Morgan groundout to set the final score at 7-2, as Michell had to settle for a complete-game one-hitter. He allowed the two runs, one earned, while striking out eight, walking just two and hitting one.
Mitchell was backed by an offense that scored three runs in both the first and third innings. The Olympic Club gad just five hits itself off a trio of Fat Kids pitchers.
After Mitchell quickly retired the side to start the game, his offense got him all the runs he’d need in the bottom half of the inning.
Mitchell led off the inning with an infield single of his own and promptly stole second. He went to third on a single by Brandin Anderson and scored on a wild pitch.
Jordan Ell followed with a walk and quickly took second without a throw. Davey Aughenbaugh then hit a chopper out on front of the plate that pitcher Aiden Snowberger fielded. Snowberger didn’t notice Anderson charging for the plate and instead threw to first, but the ball wasn’t caught allowing Aughenbaugh to reach safely and Ell to score from second to make it 3-0.
Snowberger got out of the inning without any further damage done.
Mitchell made that 3-0 lead stand up.
He enjoyed a 1-2-3 second, then struck out the side in the third around a one-out walk by Braden Fortunato. Fat Kids went down in order again in the fourth but got its second runner of the game to open the fifth when Andrew Greene was hit by a pitch.
Mitchell then nearly turned a pair of 1-6-3 double plays on comebackers, getting an out at second each time before stranding a runner at second with a strikeout to end the inning.
Meanwhile, the Olympic Club offense pushed its lead to 7-0 during that same stretch, scoring three of those runs in the third.
After Mitchell grounded out to lead off the inning against reliever Tyler, Olympic Club loaded the bases on walks by Aaron Andrulonis, Anderson and Ell.
Aughenbaugh then collected his second RBI when he plated Andrulonis with a groundout. Billy Gray followed with a clutch 2-out, 2-run double to center to score by Anderson and Ell to put his team up 6-0 after three innings.
Olympic Club scored its seventh and final run in the fourth when Blake Pisarchick was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second and scored on a single to center by Bryson Billock.
Fat Kids finally got to Mitchell for a run in the sixth as it capitalized on Luke Delaney reaching on a one-out error. Delaney advanced to second and third on wild pitches before scoring an unearned run on a groundout by Snowberger.
Tyler then broke up Mitchell’s no-hit bid in the seventh before scoring on Morgan’s groundout to set the final.
Fat Kids’ Garrett Frantz tossed a perfect fifth and sixth inning in the loss.
OLYMPIC CLUB 7,
FAT KIDS 2
Score by Innings
Fat Kids 000 001 1 — 2
Olympic Club 303 110 x — 7
Fat Kids—2
Aiden Snowberger p-ss 3001, Garrett Frantz cf-p 3000, Nate Tyler ss-p-2b 3110, Andrew Greene 3b 2000, Quinn Morgan c 3001, Colby Clark lf 3000, Alex George rf 2000, Braden Fortunato 2b 1000, Luke Delaney 1b-cf 2100, Clarence Mowrey eh 1000. Totals: 23-2-1-2.
Olympic Club—7
Austin Mitchell p 3110, Aaron Andrulonis ss 2100, Brandin Anderson 1b-eh 2210, Jordan Ell 2b--eh-3b 1200, Davey Aughenbaugh cf-1b 3002, Billy Gray c-3h-2b 2012, Ricky Clark 3b-ss 2000, Derek Masonis eh-3b-rf 2000, Blake Pisarchick lf-c 1110, Bryson Billock rf-eh-lf 2011, Austin Tami eh-rf-lf 2000, Brandy Bash eh-lf-rf 2000. Totals: 26-7-5-5.
Errors: Fat Kids 3, Olympic Club 1. LOB: Fat Kids 3, Olympic Club 4. DP: Fat Kids 1, Olympic Club 0. 2B: Gray. SB: Mitchell, Andrulonis, Aughenbaugh, Pisarchick. HBP: Green (by Mitchell), Pisarchick (by Tyler).
Pitching
Fat Kids: Aiden Snowberger-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Nate Tyler-2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Garrett Frantz-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Olympic Club: Austin Mitchell-7 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Mitchell. Losing pitcher: Mitchell.