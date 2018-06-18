DuBOIS — A pair of DuBois Lanes Junior League bowlers — Melia Mitskavich and Antonio Willar — won state championships in past months and recently received their medals at a championship luncheon at Toftrees in State College.
Mitskavich, 12, won the Under 12 Girls Division of the Pennsylvania State Pepsi Youth Championships in Reading in May. She rolled games of 192, 202 and 161 to record a 555 series to take home the title. She received a $660 scholarship for her first-place finish.
As for Willar, 17, he captured top honors in the scratch division of the singles event in the Pennsylvania State Youth Open in Pittsburgh in April.
Willar posted games of 278, 290 and 244 for an impressive 812 series — the first he has ever reached the 800 series milestone. He earned a $280 scholarship for his first-place finish.
Mitskavich and Willar will be back in action on the lanes — along with fellow DuBois Lanes competitors Ryan Mitskavich, Anthony manning and Morrigan Decker — in the Junior Gold National Championships in Dallas, Texas, in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.