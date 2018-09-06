DuBOIS — Moshannon Valley outlasted DuBois Central Catholic, and the heat, in a steamy gymnasium to hand the Lady Cardinals a season-opening five-set loss, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 15-4 at the Varischetti Sports Complex Wednesday evening.
Mo Valley, coming off a straight-set loss at West Branch in its opener Tuesday, won the battle at the net, as well as at the service line in notching its first win of the season.
After the teams split the first four sets, Mo Valley raced out to a commanding 8-0 lead in the fifth and deciding set behind the serving of McKenzie McCoy. Teammate Alexis Knepp had two kills during that run.
Central Catholic tried to answer back with a side out and two aces by Ashley Wruble, but 8-3 was as close as DCC got in the fifth. The Damsels eventually took the set (15-4) on four straight points by Tori Gregg.
McCoy led all players with 20 service points, while Gregg (14) and Emma Kitko (10) also reached double figures at the line. Gregg had three aces, while McCoy and Kitko each had two.
Knepp, who had two blocks, collected four of her 11 kills in the decisive fifth set. Teammate Skylar Barnhart posted a match-high 13 kills.
Wruble was the lone Lady Cardinal to reach double figures at the line with 11 points, including a match-high five aces. Shayleigh Gulvas added nine points, while Alyssa Bittner had seven. Maia Colgey and Carley Semancik each chipped in six points. All four of those players dropped in a pair of aces.
At the net, Jordy Kosko led DCC with eight kills, while Bittner added six kills and two blocks.
“There was some good play tonight, and I was proud of the way they came back in the fourth set,” said DCC coach Ted Fitzer. “We did change a couple things, and instead of blocking, we stayed off the net which because all they were doing was tipping it over our block.
“But for some reason, they got nervous in that fifth game and couldn’t finish things. We came out out strong, but we got down almost every game, which you can’t do. I’m not sure what that was and have to figure that out.”
Mo Valley jumped out to an early 13-6 lead in the opening set, with a three-point service stint by Tess Randolph giving the Damsels that advantage.
Central Catholic rallied late in the set though.
A four-point run by Gulvas that featured an ace and kills by Bittner and Semancik pulled DCC even at 18-18. A sideout momentarily gave Mop Valley the lead back, but a sideout in DCC’s favor, coupled with three straight points by Bittner put the Lady Cardinals up 22-19. Bittner had two aces in the spurt.
Back-to-back points by Wruble on DCC’s next serve closed out the set, with Kosko putting home a kill on set point.
The second set saw Mo Valley again jump out to an early lead at 8-4 ona three-point run by Gregg. This time, the Damsels made that advanatge stand up, as they maintained that four-point the rest of the set in a 25-20 victory.
An early-point spurt by McCoy in the third set once again gave Mo Valley the lead at 6-1. Kitko added three more points on the next serve to put the Damsels up 10-2, and the Lady Cardinals were never able to recover in the set as Mo Valley won it 25-18.
Looking to extend the match, DCC finally grabbed an early lead in a set in the fourth, as a pair of sideouts around two points by Wruble put the Lady Cardinals up 4-1.
Central Catholic maintained that cushion through the middle part of the set thanks to two points each from Wruble and Semancik. Mo Valley managed to pull even late in the set at 19-19, but a sideout promptly put DCC back on top.
Bittner then rattled off four straight points to give DCC a 24-20 advantage.
The Damsels didn’t go quietly though, as a sideout and two points by McCoy made things interesting at 24-22. However, Kosko ended any Mo valley comeback hopes there with a kill to end the set (25-22) and extend the match.
Unfortunately for the Lady Cardinals, the fifth set was all Mo Valley.
DuBois Central Catholic (0-1) is back in action this evening at Kane.
