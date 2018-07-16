DuBOIS — The runs just seemed to come in waves for the Montoursville Senior League All-Star baseball team as it captured the 2018 Pennsylvania State title with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Hanover at Showers’ Field Sunday afternoon.
Those waves slowly as Montoursville picked up a run in the second inning then followed with four in the third before repeating that combination in the fourth and fifth to end the game early.
Pitcher Dillon Stokes certainly wasn’t willing to throw Hanover a life preserver as he tossed a complete-game, two-hitter for the win.
Hanover put just three runners in scoring position against him in the game with only one reaching as far as third.
And that was basically a case of too little, too late as that came with two outs in the top of the fifth.
Meanwhile, Montoursville certainly didn’t suffer from the same problem as it came away with 11 hits off a trio of Hanover pitchers.
Nate Ewing, Jaxon Dalena, Maddix Dalena and Mason Sechrist all had two hits each for Montoursville while C.J. Signor added a double for the only extra-base hit of the game.
Signor also drove in three runs while Jaxon Dalena and Jonathan Zayas had two RBIs each and Nate Ewing scored three times.
Hunter Thompson and Joe Rowley accounted for Hanover’s two hits.
While neither team scored in the first, Montoursville got to Hanover starter Nathan Jaslar for a run on two hits in the second.
That might have been more if not for a double play.
But the double-dip only slowed things up as Montoursville sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third to pick up four runs and open up a 5-0 advantage.
Hanover got its leadoff batter on base to open the fourth but a double play by Montoursville ended any potential rally.
Montoursville was far from done as it plated another run in the fourth before breaking off four in the fifth to end the game.
Montoursville, which captured its second state title in three years, will now move on to play in the East Regional beginning Thursday in West Deptford, N.J.
