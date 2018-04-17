BROCKWAY — To say senior Kaitlyn Morelli has been heavily involved in varsity sports during her time at Brockway would be an understatement.
The Lady Rover is a four-sport athlete who competes in volleyball, basketball and softball for Brockway and track and field for DuBois Central Catholic though the school’s co-op agreement. When she graduates later this year, Morelli will have earned a total of 15 varsity letters — four in each sport but volleyball, where she earned three.
However, fans aren’t likely to see Morelli compete on a softball diamond — or track for that matter — this spring. That’s because the Lady Rover had to undergo knee surgery last week following an injury suffered during the basketball season.
The injury wasn’t as bad as first feared, and Morelli’s father Darren said there is chance she could return by season’s end — albeit a slim one. She is scheduled for a follow-up sometime next week.
So, it appears her injury, and subsequent surgery, have prematurely ended what has been a stellar high school career for Morelli.
That would be an extremely hard thing for most athletes to endure, but not Morelli, who was still attending every softball practice prior to her surgery and plans to do the same going forward to help the team anyway she can in the role of a “student coach.”
“When I found out about my injury, I never expected it to be like this,” said Morelli. “I never expected for my spring sports to come to an end in a blink of an eye. What is even worse is it’s my senior year. I started hitting in January and was ready for this season.
“Being injured isn’t something I expected. Just because of an injury doesn’t stop me from being a leader for my team and being part of that team. They are family, and I will continue to be there and help them no matter how the season goes.
“This injury is hard to accept, but each day I am surrounded by people who get me through this injury and support me. I owe a lot to those people.”
Whether she returns or not, it’s a tough way to go out for an athlete who qualified for districts in track as a freshman in her “second” spring sport to leading the Lady Rovers basketball team in scoring this past winter with 320 points (13.9 points per game).
In between, she became one of the primary leaders of all three Lady Rover squads she has competed on, compiling some big achievements along way — starting with making district track as a freshman.
“Track is more of a hobby to me, and I’ve never got the chance to really put the time in so qualifying as a freshman was exciting,” she said. “Another accomplishment was in basketball when I became the fifth all-time scorer in Lady Rover history. The top accomplishment was being selected one of the top 22 girls in the district to play in the Sportsmanship 1 All-Star game.”
It should come as no surprise Morelli became such a leader, considering she followed in the footsteps of some other standout Lady Rovers — one of which she credits in helping shape her as an athlete and person.
“When I was a freshman coming into sports, especially basketball, I looked up to Juli Esposito, who was a senior,” said Morelli. “Watching her in practice made me want to better myself every practice. Every time I got down on myself, she helped me through it and made me a better player and person.
“My other role model would be my dad. He’s guided me through all the times and made me believe in myself. I couldn’t thank him enough for all the support he’s given me.”
Morelli also is heavily involved in other school-related activities outside of sports. She is secretary of Interact, treasurer of the Varsity Club, treasurer of National Honor Society, a Dale Carnegie grad and was on Homecoming court.
Given all she is involved in, time management has proven to be important for her.
“With playing year-round sports, coping with my school work can be stressful,” said Morelli. “If I get home late from a game, it’s sometimes tough to make sure my homework is done and preparing for a test.
“I have been able to manage by doing some work during school and making sure I take the time to study.”
Morelli is the daughter of Darren and Renee Morelli. She has a younger sister Ciara (eighth grader) who plays junior high volleyball and basketball and a younger brother Kyle who is in kindergarten.
After graduation, Morelli plans to attend Clarion University and major in nursing.
