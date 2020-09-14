BROCKWAY — The Brockway volleyball program has faced its share of struggles and challenges in recent years, but the last couple of months have been some of the toughest for the Lady Rovers to deal with.
Not only were the girls facing the uncertainty of whether they would play or not, they also lost their head coach in June with the unexpected passing of Sam Maze, who had taken over the program prior to last season.
That left the school district needing a new coach during a time of uncertainty brought on by COVID-19.
Enter a familiar face in Darren Morelli, who has been heavily involved with the volleyball booster club the past five years. Morelli, who has had one daughter (Kaitlyn) already come through the program and another (Ciara) who is a junior squad member, was eventually brought in to keep the program together.
“It’s been a tough couple months for the girls,” said Morelli. “I did some thinking (before applying for the job) and talked with different people, including my daughter to make sure she was okay with me doing this. She gave me that okay, but I’m still out of my comfort zone a little with this.
“I’m the third coach now for the seniors, and that’s hard for them, to ask them to adapt to three different systems in that short period of time. The girls have been working extremely hard though, and we are devoting our season to coach Sam Maze. We will be wearing t-shirts in warmups that say, ‘We play 4 Sam.’”
Morelli inherits a program that returns a vast majority of its roster from team that went winless a year ago. Brockway lost just one senior (Salam Murray) to graduation, while sophomore Madison Marzullo has transferred to Elk County County after moving to St. Marys.
Morelli will call upon the trio of Mackenzie Webster, Lexi Gorham and Ciara Morelli — all returning starters and multi-year letterwinners — to lead the way this season as the Lady Rovers look to turn the corner as a program.
“I’ve never been one to point out certain kids,” said Morelli. “But, I’ll be leaning a lot on Mackenzie Webster, a three-year letterwinner, along with Ciara Morelli and Lexi Gorham. Those three all started last year and played the most of who is back and rarely came off the court. The other girls kind of had spot duties and either played front row or back row.”
Webster and Gorham are part of a large 7-member senior class that also features
Kylee Fink, Mikayla Grieneisen, Brooklyn Skinner, Grace Stewart and Natalie Wilson. Most of those seniors saw action at some point a year ago. Ciara Morelli is part of a small junior class that has Zoe Moore, Lauren Schmader and Kenda VanGuilder.
Morelli also has a big group of underclassmen (7 sophomores, 4 freshmen) to work with now and in the future.
“We’re just focusing on the basics and fundamentals and trying to get back to playing winning volleyball,” said Morelli. “We didn’t have any wins last year but have bigger goal this season. I’ve told them if you have fun then you win, and if you’re winning, you’re having fun.”
Morelli will be assisted by Brittney (Tarle) Stauffer, a St. Marys High School graduate who was a member on the Lady Dutch’s 2014 District 9 Class 2A championship squad. She played alongside Lena Hanes, who was an assistant at Brockway last year and also set to coach again this season before moving to Erie just prior to the start of practice.
“I met with them (Stauffer, Hanes) twice to go over stuff and was excited to have both of them be assistants before Hanes moved to Erie,” said Morelli. “They both played together at St. Marys and won a district championship. Stauffer has been great and has brought in some extra drills we’ve been doing to help improve. She went to Pitt (after high school) and while she didn’t play for the university did play club volleyball there, so she brings some college experience to the table.”
The Lady Rovers open their season Tuesday night at DuBois Central Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kylee Fink, Alexis Gorham, Mikayla Grieneisen, Brooklyn Skinner, Grace Stewart, Mackenzie Webster, Natalie Wilson. Juniors: Zoe Moore, Ciara Morelli, Lauren Schmader, Kenda VanGuilder. Sophomores: Kayla Ceriani, Gabrielle Hertel, Natane Isabella, Katelyn Kennedy, Kaitlyn Puhala, Savannah Ross, Stephanie Stage. Freshmen: Samantha Barber, Lauren Rendos, Kylie Ryckman, Tehya Shaw.