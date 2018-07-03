PHILIPSBURG — A trio of former DuBois Area Mountain Lion standouts were enshrined in the Great Eastern Football Association (GEFA) Sem-Pro Football Hall of Fame together Saturday when the league held the induction ceremonies as part of its All-Star and Championship Game festivities at Memorial Field in Philipsburg.
Team founder Justin Marshall, along with Nick Sipes and Jarrod Hendricks, became the latest retired members of the Mountain Lions to receive the honor. Marshall (DuBois Area graduate) and Sipes (Curwensville) retired after the 2017 season, while Hendricks (DuBois Area) last played for the Lions in 2015.
“When I started the team back in the summer of 2010, I was just looking to put the pads on one more time,” said Marshall. “The team was born out of two things. First, I had considered the idea of organizing a DAHS alumni game. Then, I saw an ad in the Trade magazine that a newly-formed semi-pro team in Morrisdale was looking for players.
“I considered playing for them, but thought about how cool it would be to just have our own team in DuBois. That’s how the Mountain Lions got started. In 2011, I could have never imagined that this would be such an amazing ride.
“I met some awesome people, made lasting friendships that I am forever thankful for and got to be a part of arguably the greatest dynasty in the history of the GEFA. Those are the things that I will never forget.
“I am very happy for Nick (Sipes) and Jarrod (Hendricks). They are two of the best teammates I have ever played with.
“Nick’s career speaks for itself. Some of my favorite memories are sharing the backfield with him and playing linebacker beside him.
“Jarrod and I have played together for three teams — the (DuBois) Beavers, Lock Haven University and the Mountain Lions. I am grateful to be inducted alongside such a great friend.”
Sipes is considered by many to be the greatest defensive player in GEFA history. No player has had a greater impact on a game, or been more feared by opponents, than Sipes.
Sipes played for the Mountain Lions from 2012-17 and was a three-time Mountain Conference MVP and three-time GEFA All-Star. He set the GEFA single-season record for tackles with 108 in in final season in 2017 and holds the Mountain Lions’ career records for tackles (579), sacks (22), interceptions (15) and defensive touchdowns (10).
Quite possibly, Sipes’ finest performance came on the biggest stage in front of the home crowd, as he took on a perennial MVP quarterback in the 2015 Keystone Bowl at DuBois City Park.
Sipes basically nullified him for most of the game, helping the Mountain Lions complete the largest blowout in Keystone Bowl history. When the team needed a boost on offense, Sipes was nearly unstoppable as a running back.
As for Hendricks, he was the ultimate nose tackle, two-gapping on every play and dominating the opposing center during two different stints with the Mountain Lions (2012-13, 2015).
While playing a position that is often not credited with many statistics, Hendricks earned the respect of his peers who put him in the conversation for the top defensive linemen of the era in the GEFA.
His ability to control the inside allowed Sipes to make tackles all over the field.
Hendricks, who was a 2012 GEFA All-Star, recorded 14 career sacks.
Marshall was to the offense what Sipes was to the defense — the unquestioned leader and most valuable player. Over a career that spanned seven seasons (201-17), Marshall spent time at every position except offensive line.
Marshall holds virtually every major career offensive record in Mountain Lions history including passing yards (1,778), TD passes (44), rushing yards (2,190), rushing TDs (57), receptions (96), receiving yards (1,026) and receiving TDs (28).
Statistically, his best seasons came in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
In 2014, he began the year as a receiver, then moved to running back for a few games, and finally took over at quarterback down the stretch. He led the Mountain Lions to a Keystone Bowl berth, where they fell just two points shy of a title.
That season, Marshall fell just a few yards short of a rushing title after sitting out the final game to rest for the playoffs. He won one of his two Mountain Conference Offensive Player of the Year awards that season.
In 2015, Marshall spent the entire season at quarterback, setting league records for passing efficiency, while once again falling just a few yards short of a rushing title (once again resting during the final game). The team went on to cap an undefeated season after posting the largest margin of victory in Keystone Bowl history. The Mountain Lions set league records for scoring that season.
In 2016, Marshall handed the QB reins to Kyle Bish and moved to receiver, where he set team records for receptions, yards and touchdowns. The team fell a game short of a third straight Keystone Bowl berth.
During his career, Marshall was known as one of the most versatile players in the league, often playing both sides of the ball. He was voted by his peers as a Top 10 player at a league-record four different positions.
He started in seven straight GEFA All Star games at five different positions.
“I am very blessed to have the opportunity to get a second chance to play, when I thought my career was over after college,” said Marshall. “Most people never get that second chance, and I can honestly say that I gave it everything I had.
“I am thankful to everyone who has been a part of the Mountain Lion family. And, I am truly honored to be inducted to the GEFA Hall of Fame. This has been such an awesome chapter in my life.”
