NEW BETHLEHEM — The beat goes on for Redbank Valley.
That’s Redbank Valley, not just the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team which notched the latest fall victory for what’s been quite a season for the school.
Three D-9 titles in volleyball, girls’ soccer and football all came within six days culminating with the Lady Bulldogs beating Keystone last Thursday for their third district crown in five years. And then after the football team’s first-ever state playoff win Saturday against Northern Bedford, it was the Lady Bulldogs turn again Tuesday night.
Again at home against District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge, the Lady Bulldogs notched their first-ever state playoff win with a four-set 28-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21. Now 21-1, they move on to Saturday’s PIAA quarterfinals at WPIAL champion North Catholic starting at noon.
According to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, North Catholic is the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state. The Lady Bulldogs have won 20 straight games since their lone loss to Clarion in their second game of the season. The Lady Cats are the top-ranked Class A team.
And on a historical note, there hasn’t been a D-9 Class AA team make the PIAA quarters since Kane in 1998. And not D-9 team has reached the semifinals since state runner-up Kane did it in 1988.
And before Tuesday night in their first four trips to states, the Lady Bulldogs were 1-12 in sets in state matchups.
“We’ve been in the states five times and this is our first win, but I didn’t know it’s been that long for Class 2A,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Matt Darr said. “It really says a lot, I think, not only for our district but really the KSAC in general. Clarion has been strong for years, but us and Keystone and there’s a lot of really good teams in the KSAC. So that really proved it tonight that I think we can play with some of the better districts in the state.”
While the Lady Bulldogs had to deal with Chestnut Ridge’s outstanding sophomore middle hitter Belle Bosch, who had 19 kills and six blocks, they had plenty of ammunition to fire from senior outside hitter Montana Hetrick who blasted her way to 28 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Alivia Huffman added a solid 16 kills.
“Our middles struggled tonight but a lot of that was (Bosch) and she’s the real deal,” Darr said. “So she gave us fits, so we had to go outside, outside mostly. But for someone to have 28 kills in a four-set match, that’s pretty impressive.”
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Ryley Pago and Brianna Minich each finished with five kills with Pago and Minich contributing three and two blocks, respectively. Brooke Holben ran the offense with 51 assists while Brynn and Caylen Rearick finished with 25 and 16 digs, respectively. Karlee Shoemaker finished with 10 digs.
The first set proved to be a big one for the Lady Bulldogs, who fought off three set points at 24-23, 25-24 and 26-25 for the 28-26 win.
The Lions rallied for a 25-22 win in the second set to knot things up. Bosch had four blocks and two kills in the set. After a 22-22 tie, three straight Lady Bulldogs hitting errors clinched the win for Chestnut Ridge.
Hitting errors were a factor on both sides. Both teams didn’t hit it that well from the service line with nine errors apiece.
The Lions were the first team to 20 in the third set but couldn’t close things out as the Lady Bulldogs closed on a 6-0 run with Huffman taking care of five of those points with kills for the 25-20 win.
Then in the fourth, Redbank Valley jumped out to a 17-10 lead before the Lions got it back to 23-20. However, it wasn’t enough and another Huffman kill finished it off at 25-21.