BROOKVILLE — Yes, the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team is still the defending District 9 champions.
Two years ago seems like a very long, long time, but a new season starts Wednesday at home against Clearfield and Oil City in a tri-meet. Head coach Doug Roseman’s Lady Raiders aren’t the same team that they could’ve been a year ago, but neither is anyone else around District 9.
Last year’s senior class made up the bulk of the postseason scoring from the 2019 D-9 Championships that saw the Lady Raiders score 93.5 points for a 24.5-point win over Johnsonburg.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the PIAA to cancel the season. Graduating were a group of 10 to 12 athletes who formed the core of a promising season.
“It’s almost like starting from scratch this year,” said Roseman, featuring a smaller than usual roster of just under 30 athletes. “With the exception of a couple of seniors, our only veterans are the juniors. The sophomores are essentially beginners this year.”
The Lady Raiders do have some postseason standouts back from 2019 as junior Morgan Monnoyer is the reigning 100-meter dash champion. She was 17th at states after narrowly missing making the semifinals at the PIAA Championships.
Monnoyer, who also finished fourth in the 200 dash, is the only runner back from the D-9 champion 4x100 relay.
Senior Emma Fiscus and juniors Emily Martz and Sadie Shofestall return from the fourth-place 4x800 district relay while Martz is the only one still on the roster from the D9 champion 4x400 relay.
Fiscus and Shofestall were sixth and eighth in the 3,200 run.
Junior Laynee Sorbin is the only other returning district placewinner with a sixth in the high jump as a freshman.
“We should be the strongest in the sprints and hurdles and possibly the jumps and a relay or two,” Roseman said. “Our numbers are down this year and we are going to have to pick our spots and move people around from meet to meet.”
But the low numbers — not a trend limited to just Brookville but other spring sports programs around D9 — isn’t something Roseman is all that concerned about, especially short-term. The PIAA’s decision to go to a one-day state meet — more on that later — without reducing state qualifiers was very encouraging, but that’ll bring strategic decisions on how to use athletes in various events.
“With the possibility/probability that states and/or districts will have a different format, that could impact our decisions as well,” Roseman said. “In a way, it’s refreshing to have so many changes as well as having such a young team. It will be a developmental year and definitely a work in progress. We are excited to see where it leads.”
The Brookville staff, which crosses over into event specialties for both teams, include John MacBeth and Hannah Sansom for the boys, Roseman, Dana MacBeth and Ryan Young on the girls with Gabe Bowley, Ethan Brentham and Andy Viglione as volunteers.
Jim Frontino, Elice Haymaker and Tina Householder make up the junior high program’s coaching staff.
ROSTER
Senior: Emma Fiscus, Rilee Stancliffe, Jennifer Smith, Regan Ganoe, Laura McMillen.
Juniors: Julia Bailey, Claire Haines, Samantha Hetrick, Emily Martz, Janelle Popson, Sadie Shofestall, Chloe Smith, Laynee Sorbin, Kayleigh Rhodes, Morgan Monnoyer.
Sophomores: Madeline Golier, Grace Matson, Laurin Taylor, Anna Fiscus, Amber McAninch.
Freshmen: Lauren Castellan, Teran Viglione, Ella Fiscus, Julie Monnoyer, Natalie Haney, Malaney Wallace, Jazmines Vasquez.