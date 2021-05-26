BROOKVILLE — The last time the Curwensville baseball team won a playoff game was in 2010.
That year the Tide won two playoff games before falling to AC Valley.
Curwensville can now start a new streak after upsetting No. 2 seed Brookville 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon at McKinley Field in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class AA playoffs.
“It feels great,” said Tide head coach Tom Harzinski. “These kids deserve it, they work hard. We got hot at the right time. We want to keep it going. We are going to enjoy this one until tomorrow.
The Tide got a spectacular effort from starting pitcher Jake Mullins, who threw a complete game three-hitter, allowing no earned runs and striking out nine.
“He got ahead of the batters,” said Harzinski of Mullins. “He started them out with strikes. He was working some off-speed stuff and kept the ball low. He kept them off-balance all day.”
The game was a pitcher’s duel from the outset, as Mullins went up against Brookville’s No. 1 Jace Miner, a Wichita State commit.
The two went toe-to-toe for the first three innings, with both getting out a jam early.
Mullins had the leadoff hitter reach on a single and move to second on an error in the outfield. But catcher Spencer Hoover caught the runner trying to go to third and threw him out to end the threat.
Miner had runners on second and third in the third inning with just one out, but got two groundouts to end the frame.
Curwensville finally broke through in the fourth inning as Jake McCracken walked, but was caught in a rundown between second and third and was thrown out.
Mullins reached on an error and Shane Sunderlin hit a big, two-out double to plate him, giving the Tide a 1-0 lead.
Brookville came right back in the bottom half of the third, as Miner reached on a leadoff error before Hunter Geer hit a long fly ball to right.
A triple by Chase Palmer plated Miner, and Palmer came home when the next batter, Bryce Rafferty hit a grounder to first, making it 2-1.
Curwensville finally got to Miner in the top of the fifth. Miner’s pitch count stood at 79 heading into the fifth, and the Tide worked the counts to get him out of the game.
Hoover walked after taking him to a full count, while Thad Butler singled into right on a 1-2 pitch. Keegan Wilson had a 8-pitch at bat that led to another walk, loading the bases.
Miner reached 103 pitches in Wilson’s at bat, forcing the Raiders to bring another pitcher.
“Jace Miner through a great game too,” said Harzinski. “We came into the game trying to get his pitch count up. We did that and got him out. But hats off to him, he is a great pitcher.”
Rafferty came on in relief, but after getting the first batter out on a pop up to second, Mullins singled into right-center, scoring both Hoover and Butler.
The Tide left the bases loaded but took a 3-2 lead.
Mullins, on the other hand, was mowing through batters with limited pitches. He had thrown just 48 through four innings.
The Tide hurler sat the Raiders down in order over the next two innings to reach 69 pitches through six.
Curwensville added an insurance run in the top of the seventh as Jake McCracken came up with a clutch, two-out double. A single into center by Mullins made it 4-2.
The Tide headed out for the final time in the field, getting two outs very quickly. Hunter Roney singled and Mullins hit Jamison Rhoades with a pitch before striking out the next batter to set the final.
“I don’t want to sound cocky, but at no point was I worried about losing this game. And that’s from when we got off the bus. We just came out with the right attitude. We had a great last few weeks of the season. We still have some other things to do yet.”
Mullins was 2-for-4 on the day with three RBIs and a run scored.
“Jake, Shane and Mullins all came up with big hits,” Harzinski said. “I am so happy for the kids, the school district and the administration. It has been a couple of years since we’ve been in the playoffs and got a win.”
Curwensville improved to 12-8. The Tide face six-seeded Kane in the District 9 AA semifinals on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
CURWENSVILLE 4,
BROOKVILLE 2,
Score by Innings
C’ville 000 120 1 — 4
B’ville 000 200 0 — 2
Curwensville—4
Hoover c 2100, Butler ss 3110, Wilson 1b 3000, McCracken cf 3110, Mullins p 4123, N. Fegert cr 0000, Brown dh 2000, C. Fegert lf 0000, Sunderlin 3b 4011, Graham rf 3000, Lee 2b 2000. Totals: 26-4-5-4.
Brookville—2
Miner p-dh 3110, Harper rf 0000, Palmer ss 3111, Rafferty 1b-p-1b 3001, Roney 3b-1b-3b 3010, Rhoades c-3b-p 2000, Caylor 2b 2000, Weaver lf-c 1000, Kessler rf-lf 2000. Totals: 22-2-3-2.
Errors—Curwensville 2; Brookville 3. LOB—Curwensville 9, Brookville 2. DP—Curwensville 1, Brookville 1. 2B—McCracken, Sunderlin. 3B—Palmer. SAC—Butler. CS—McCracken (by Rhoades). Miner (by Hoover). Weaver (by Hoover). HBP—Brown (by Rhoades). Rhoades (by Mullins), Weaver (by Mullins). Balk—Miner. WP—Mullins.
Pitching
Curwensville: Mullins—7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Brookville: Miner—4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 10 SO; Rafferty—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Rhoades—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mullins. Losing pitcher: Miner.