Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 77F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.