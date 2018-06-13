REYNOLDSVILLE — A six-run first inning and a complete game no-hitter from Phil Myers helped lead Pulaski to a 7-0 win over Sykesville in a Federation League contest Tuesday.
Myers, a DuBois Central Catholic graduate, surrendered just three walks to secure the victory for the Generals.
Myers had the benefit of taking the mound to start the game in the bottom of the first with his team already ahead 6-0, as the Pulaski offense jumped out to a large lead early in the top half of the inning.
Braden Paulinellie got things started for the Generals in the first inning with a leadoff single, followed by Jake Miknis reaching on an error in the infield.
After Ty Bittner lined out to Sykesville starting pitcher Dan Wascovich, Drew Bankovich drew a walk to load the bases.
Adam Bankovich followed with a walk to drive in Paulinellie for the game’s first run.
Jackson Frank then drove a pitch to left field for a RBI single, as Minkis came in to score on the play.
Myers then helped his own cause with a single to left, scoring Drew Bankovich to give the Generals a 3-0 lead.
Dom Torretti then made it three RBI singles to left in a row for Pulaski, driving in Adam Bankovich, as Frank scored from second on an error in the outfield on the play.
Myers came in to score the final run of the inning when Noah Schneider reached on a fielder’s choice to second.
Myers got off to a strong start on the mound, striking out the side in the bottom half of the inning around a walk surrendered to Jake Felix.
The Pulaski starter finished the game with nine strikeouts, as just four Senators’ batters reached base in the contest.
The game remained 6-0 in to the fifth inning, as after a tough start to the game, Wascovich shut down the Pulaski offense over the next four innings.
The Sykesville starter allowed just one hit and one walk over the next four innings while striking out three.
Wascovich exited the game after the fifth, finishing with four earned runs allowed on five hits.
The Senators then turned to Keaton Beckes on the mound for the final two innings.
Myers, the first batter to face Beckes, led off the top of the sixth with a single up the middle.
Pinch hitter Nick Szczerba would later drive in Myers on a single through the left side of the infield to stretch Pulaski’s lead to 7-0.
Myers did not allow a base runner in the final two innings to close out the no-hitter and secure the win for the Generals.
Myers said after the game that he was only expecting to throw three or four innings in the start, as it was his first time taking the mound in three weeks since his junior season with Penn State-Behrend came to an end.
“I was just trying to work all three of my pitches, make the defense work,” Myers said.
The pitcher noted that he threw a no-hitter in high school in a shortened game, but believes this was his first no-hitter in a complete seven-inning contest.
“It’s a big thing, they are a good team and my dad always said anybody with a bat is dangerous,” Myers said.
“Against a lot of their good guys, doing that was pretty cool,” Myers added.
