DuBOIS — The Division III Club Baseball World Series, hosted by the National Club Baseball Association (NCBA), will be held Friday through Sunday at Showers’ Field in DuBois.
Collegiate Club Baseball teams from across the country have competed hard year-round for their opportunity to make program history and become the winner of the first ever Division III Club Baseball National Champion.
The following four teams have fought hard all season, won their respective districts and have earned their right to battle it out for a national championship:
1 Seed: University of New Hampshire
2 Seed: Adrian College
3 Seed: University of West Georgia
4 Seed: Missouri Science and Technology
Game times and matchups for this weekend are as follows:
Friday: Noon (Adrian College vs. West Georgia) and 3 p.m. (New Hampshire vs. Missouri S&T)
Saturday: 9 a.m. (TBD), noon (TBD) and 3 p.m. (TBD)
Sunday: 9 a.m. (TBD), noon, if necessary
All tickets for the event will be $5 and can be purchased at the main gate at Showers Field on game day.
