DuBois is synonamous for being a huge baseball town, and area fans will have a new team to cheer on this summer, as it was announced Thursday the city was awarded the newest franchise in the The Tri-State League, a summer collegiate baseball league headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio.
DuBois becomes the seventh franchise in the developmental league, which is scheduled to begin play in June. Other teams in the league are the Butler Bluesox and Butler Ironbucks from Butler, Pittsburgh Pandas and Steel City Blacksox from the Pittsburgh area, Creekside Crocodiles from Youngstown, Ohio, and the Toledo Hawks from Toledo, Ohio.
“We’re really excited to be adding DuBois into the league and joining in our mission to provide high quality instruction and teaching during the summer to our collegiate athletes,” said Bob Mingo, one of the league commissioners and coach for Creekside, in a press release about DuBois joining the league. “DuBois is such a big baseball town and our teams are looking forward to the experience to play at a top-class facility like Showers Field.”
The new DuBois franchise, which will be called the Bucks, will have Buck’s Pizza as its title sponsor and feature players from all levels — graduating high school seniors and current college players from NCAA Division I, II and III and other governing bodies such as NAIA or USCAA.
“This opportunity to support the new baseball team bearing the name Buck’s is a unique opportunity for us, and we’re eager, and hopeful, for baseball this summer”, said Josh Benton, co-owner of Buck’s Pizza of DuBois, LLC, in the release.
The team, the braintrust of General Manager Amanda Rosman and Matthew Checchio of Magnus Marketing in DuBois, will be coached by former Penn State DuBois player Dan Bowman, who was a member of the program’s first squad when it was revived for the 2016 season.
Bowman, a graduate of Central Cambria who now works in the admission office at the college, was a senior when the Nittany Lions won their first USCAA Small College World Series title in 2018.
The former Lion, who has been a volunteer coach for former PSU DuBois head coach Tom Calliari since graduating, said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to lead the newest team to come to DuBois.
“Coaching has always kind of been in the cards for me,” said Bowman. “I was an instructor for a while in college and gave lessons at the Baseball Bank and still do now that it’s On Deck.
“But, I’ve always been looking for that opportunity to kind next step. Basically, when this opportunity came up, I was eager to jump at it once I realized it was able to work around a couple different things. I had ability to play here in DuBois and being able to bring in quality baseball and provide it to local kids will be the driving force to have this team in town.
“Amanda Rosman will be our general manager, and she’ll oversee as far I know the day-to-day operations and game operations. Matt Checchio of Magnus Marketing worked with the City on this, and when the Tri-State League reached out about potentially having a team, he and Amanda have been the driving force behind bringing the team here. They were the ones selected to get things in motion, and it’s all history from there.”
Unlike some summer prospect leagues for college players, the mission of the Tri-State League is to provide continued development and instruction for college baseball players during the summer months when school is out of session and after their respective baseball seasons. That’s not to say Bowman isn’t looking to win at the same time.
“The one thing we’re trying to provide is a minor league atmosphere for these kids, but we’re not a prospect league like NYCBL,” said Bowman. “But it’s still a summer opportunity for these guys to play, and the instructural league part is one thing. In my opinion, it will be great for the high school players to transition to college.
“Because of unforeseen circumstances. they’re coming in with very little experience for senior year, which is shame. This will give those seniors an opportunity to sit and talk and make memories with guys who are already in college, guys who can give them a little mental guidance and mentorship to prepare them for what’s ahead.
“At the same time, we’re still playing for a league championship and all that. So, to blend the two aspects is going to be interesting, and what I’m looking forward to especially being first head coaching experience. It’s not about me though. It’s about the kids and this community. We’re hoping we can get the these fans in and moving forward whatever happens, happens.”
Bowman said as of now the league is still on schedule to begin despite all going on surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal is to start playing by June,” he said. “Originally, we were scheduled to open up in Butler on May 29, but they may push things back and change the schedule around a little bit. It’s important to get some games in, especially with the state of college athletics and athletics in general,
“It’s a trying time for everybody in society amd we need a little bit of hope. We’re hoping the league can follow through with this, and any kind of games we can get in would be phenomenal. We’re shooting for June and we’ll have to see what the commissioners decision is if anything changes in coming weeks.”
As far as his team, Bowman has most of his roster assembled already. And, it has a heavy local flavor and features a host of players area fans are familiar with. There are five players with ties to Penn State DuBois and more than half of the current roster either went to high school in the Tri-County Area or played against local high schools.
“With the network I’ve been able to build in my time up here, I’ve been working on getting local talent,” said Bowman. “When you look at the kids who have come out of this area, whether it be District 6 or District 9, it’s unbelievable. This year we’re not offering housing for players, so it’s primarily been all local kids, which was ultimately our goal.
“If you look at our core, we have a couple kids from the DuBois area, Clearfield area, Warren and St. Marys, which is a real big hotbed for us, and stretches up to Bradford and Emporium. Our farthest guy away is coming from the Baldwin area in Pittsburgh. We’re probably in my opinion three or four pitchers away from being complete for summer.”
If Bowman gets those pitchers, his roster would be in the mid-20s, which is right around where he’d like it.
“I’m not going to make roster too big for the sole fact I want to get everyone the experience and opportunity, like when I played in the Ripken Experience League when I was in college. It’s important that everyone got their shot and innings, because they are paying for this experience.
“We’re going out to win, but for me as a coach, I want to make sure they have positive experience and can make memories and friends and keep these connections. These local guys are something special, and no matter what the experience the rest of their lives, they can say I was part of the very first season of the DuBois Bucks in the Tri-State Collegiate League.”