RIDGWAY — Entering last season there was a bit of uncertainty on how the season would go for Ridgway after it had lost six talented seniors from the prior year.
All the Elkers did last season was win a District 9 Class 2A title and make a run to the PIAA quarterfinals on their way to finishing with a 26-4 overall record.
Ridgway, which saw its 2018 campaign end with a 68-54 loss to OLSH, once again enters the season with a new-look lineup after losing a talented four-member senior class.
All four of those seniors — Daunte Allegretto, Will Thompson, Parker Rohr and Jake Reynolds — were starters throughout the season and also team leaders on and off the court for the Elkers.
Reynolds’ strong season earned him a spot on the First-Team Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express All-Stars as he proved to be the go-to player for Ridgway down the stretch in games late in the regular season, as well as in the postseason.
The senior closed out the year with a team-high in points with 339 (11.3 ppg), as well as finishing second on the team in rebounds (134, 4.5 rpg) and steals (48, 1.6 spg).
Reynolds also led the Elkers’ three-point shooting barrage, as he closed the season with a team-leading 68 treys as he shot 47.6 percent from behind the arc.
Another Elker to garner TCS/CE honors last season was Allegretto, who landed on the Second-Team after finishing third in scoring (276 points, 9.2 ppg) and rebounding (97, 2.2 rpg) and finishing with team-highs in assists (138, 4.6 apg) and steals (66, 2.2 spg).
Thompson also averaged in double figures last season for Ridgway as a senior with 10.9 points per game earning himself a spot on the honorable mention All-Star list as the Elkers will be without last season’s three leadings scorers.
Matt Dush, who is one of three seniors on this season’s squad, also earned an honorable mention spot after finishing last season with 9.1 points per game.
Dush is joined by fellow seniors Zach Zameroski, who saw plenty of playing time last season as a junior, and Drew Young, who returns to the team after missing his junior campaign with an injury.
“Matt (Dush) and Zack (Zameroski) will be expected to lead by example and show the younger players how we play on the court and how to carry themselves off of it,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said.
The Elkers’ will look to be a strong 3-point shooting team once again this season, led by Zameroski along with sophomores Dan Park and Domenic Allegretto.
The team will rely on a balanced scoring attack as Zameroski and Dush will likely lead the way along with Alex Bon and RJ Miller, as all four have the ability to score on the inside and knock down shots from the outside.
Allegretto noted depth and experience will be weaknesses for his team this season, as they will rely heavily on the play of five or six players throughout the season.
“It will be hard to replace the seniors from last season and all of the experience they gained, but they stepped into the same situation as this year’s group after losing four starters in 2018,” Allegretto said.
The head coach added that his team will have to toughen up early on in the season because they do not have the size on the inside that they did last season in Thompson and Rohr.
Juniors Bon and Miller along with sophomores Park and Allegretto will all play key roles for the Elkers this season as the team also has a handful of newcomers and freshman new to the team.
Allegretto noted those players must get up to speed as quickly as possible for him to see if they will be able to contribute this season.
Ridgway has embodied the ‘next man up’ mentality over the last few seasons, something the team’s head coach credits to the youth coaches in the program and the steadiness in beliefs on how the game should be played.
“Those coaches do a great job teaching our kids how to play ‘Ridgway’ basketball,” Allegretto said.
Allegretto added that his team expects to get each opponent’s best as the defending District 9 champions and said his team just needs to play their game right from the start of the season and each night they take the court.
“This year’s group has a great attitude, it is a pleasure to coach and they will be successful no matter how many games we win,” Allegretto said.
The Elkers get their season under way Friday night on the road against Cameron County.
ROSTER
Seniors: Matt Dush, Zack Zameroski, Drew Young. Juniors: Alex Bon, RJ Miller, Austin Geitner, Dominic Gaudino. Sophomores: Domenic Allegretto, Dan Park, Dylan Goetz, Tatin Chaodee. Freshmen: Aaron Sorg, Jack Benninger, Eric Gustafson, Erik Panebianco, Alec Devallance, Vernon Handley, Logan Jordan, Vinay Medapally.