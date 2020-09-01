Once the PIAA gave the go-ahead for fall sports to be played, and individual school districts voted for their teams to move forward, the first thing athletic directors had to do was get to work redoing their schedules to make up for games lost with the late start.
That job got even harder in District 9 when the Intermediate Unit 9, which serves 14 schools in the northern part of D-9, made the decision that it schools wouldn’t compete against schools in the southern half of D-9.
That decision created an IU9 “bubble” for those schools, including St. Marys, Elk County Catholic and Ridgway, to only play all sports against each other. As a private school, ECC is not part of the IU9 but has decided to stay in that bubble with its surrounding schools.
That split forced the district to come up with new one-year leagues and schedules for the 2020 football season — ones that will see multiple teams play each other twice. The same will happen in all the other sports as well, with their being a IU9 and South split for games. Some teams will play each other three times in certain sports, to fill out a schedule with no crossover games between IU9 and South schools.
The IU9 League also decided not to start any games in any sport until Sept. 14.
In football, District 9 decided to stay with the big school, small school division themes it has used since the District 9 League was created a few years ago. When the football season kicks off, there will be Big School and Small School Divisions in both the Southern League and IU9 League.
The Southern League teams will open play on Sept. 11, and if all goes well, will have a minimum of a 7-game regular season. The IU9’s decision to start later means its football teams won’t open the season until Sept. 18, giving those schools a 6-game season should the District 9 playoffs take place.
Postseason play still seems to be up in the air given the IU9’s decision to not play regular season games against the South. Reports have indicated that the IU9 is willing to allow its schools to compete against the South for playoffs, but no final decision has been made in that regard.
The release of the new football schedules tentatively has District 9 championship games slated for the Week of Oct. 30 — which would be Week 8 of the season — if playoffs were to occur in the four classifications it fields teams (A, 2A, 3 A, 4A). The PIAA playoffs are tentatively scheduled to begin the following week.
If District 9 were to hold playoffs, there is reportedly potential for there to be a semifinal round. However, the District 9 Committee will have the final say on how teams would qualify for any type postseason.
Should playoffs not happen this year, the newly created schedules have built in games for the when the playoffs would occur to allow schools to continue to play. There also is the potential for schools who don’t make an abbreviated playoff format to also continue to play, with the maximum number of games being nine for the Southern schools and eight for those teams in the IU9.
Clearfield, which is a member of the Mountain League, lost its regular season matchup with DuBois because of the late start and now has a new-look league schedule of its own. The Bison could be part of any potential D-9 CLass 4A playoffs.
The early stages of the year, and how things go in regards to COVID-19, will likely play a major factor in how the back end of the season finishes in regards to their being playoffs or just extra regular season games.
Here is a closer look at all the schedules for teams in the Tri-County Area:
Southern League –Big Schools
Brookville
Sept. 11 – vs. DuBois, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 – at Central Clarion County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 – vs. Karns City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 – at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 – vs. Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 – at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – vs. Central Clarion County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 – at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 – vs. Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion County
Sept. 11 – vs. Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 – vs. Brookville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 – at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 – vs. DuBois, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 – at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 -at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 – vs. Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 – at DuBois, 7 p.m.
DuBois
Sept. 11 – at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 – at Karn City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 – Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 – at Central Clarion County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 – vs. Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 – vs. Brookville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – vs. Karns City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 – at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 – vs. Central Clarion County, 7 p.m.
Southern League –Small Schools
Brockway
Sept. 11 – vs. Union/A-C Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 – at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 – vs. Keystone, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 – vs. Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 – vs. Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 – at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – vs. Redbank Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 – at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 – at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
Curwensville
Sept. 11 – at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 – vs. Sheffield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 – at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 – vs. Keystone, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 – at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 – vs. Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 – at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 – vs. Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 – at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley
Sept. 11 – vs. Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 – vs. Brockway, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 – vs. Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 – at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 – at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 – vs. Sheffield, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 – at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
IU9 League –Big Schools
Ridgway
Sept. 18 – vs. Kane. 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 – at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 – at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 – vs. Bradford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 – vs. St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – at Kane, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 – at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 – vs. Smethport, 7 p.m.
St. Marys
Sept. 18 – vs. Bradford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 – at Kane, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 – vs. Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 – vs. Kane, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 – at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 – vs. Coudersport, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 – at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
IU9 League –Small Schools
Elk County Catholic
Sept. 17, 18, or 19 – vs. Cameron County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 – at Smethport, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 – at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 – vs. Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 – vs. Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 – at Kane, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 – vs. St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Mountain League
Clearfield
Sept. 11 –at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 –vs. Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 –vs. Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 –vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 –at Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 –vs. Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 –at Bald Eagle Area. 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 –vs. Central Clarion County, 7 p.m.