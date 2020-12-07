DuBOIS — After losing four key seniors off last year’s team, DuBois Central Catholic will have a much different look when it returns to the court this season.
Gone are a quartet of multi-year starters in Shayleigh Gulvas, Jordy Kosko, Maia Cogley and Martina Swalligan who helped lead the Lady Cardinals to a 10-14 record last season.
The quartet were the top-four scorers for DCC last season, while Gulvas led the team in points and rebounds in each of her final three seasons with the team.
With the losses, DCC head coach Jordan Hoover will turn to a few players who saw ample playing time last year along with a handful of new players to lead the way.
Of those returnees, sophomore Faith Jacob will lead the way, as she proved to be a key player on both ends of the court in her freshman campaign last year.
“Faith Jacob is probably the player that we’re looking to for leadership as somebody that has played in big games and had some success,” Hoover said.
“The role that she fills is going to be a little bit different, last year she was more of a complimentary piece and now we’re looking for her to take that next step into a leadership role.”
Hoover added that senior Paris Farley and junior Sophia Ginther will also look to step into larger roles after both saw playing time last season.
The duo are a part of just a three-player upperclassmen group for the Lady Cardinals along with senior JoAnn Case.
“Paris Farley and JoAnn Case have been in the program for four years, so I think they have a nice feel for leadership and they know what I expect and are able to project it onto the younger kids,” Hoover said.
Preparing for the season with a highly inexperienced team hit another speed bump when DCC went to remote learning, as the team was no longer able to practice at the school or at any indoor facility.
Hoover noted that while not mandatory, he has had strong turnouts at outdoor practices, as his team was able to return to the school gym Saturday as in-person learning is set to resume today.
“I told the girls to just keep their heads down and move ahead and whatever environment we are given we will deal with it,” Hoover said.
The Lady Cardinal coach is hoping the size and versatility at the guard position with Jacob along with freshmen Jessy Frank and Kayley Risser will be a boost for his team.
“Their ability to guard multiple positions and offensively play multiple positions is something we are looking forward to,” Hoover said.
Frank and Risser are part of a seven-member freshmen class that accounts for half of the Lady Cardinals’ 14-player roster this season.
With DCC returning only a handful of players with any varsity experience, Hoover is hoping for some of the freshmen to step up in their first year with the program.
“We’re looking to those kids who have played in varsity games, but we also have some very talented freshmen coming in who we expect to either take starting roles or carry significant minutes,” Hoover said.
Hoover is also looking for his team to continue to be strong on the defensive end, especially in their half-hour defense, as he is looking for his team to grind down opponents this season.
Another key for the Lady Cardinals this season is how quickly the players accept the larger playing roles, which many of the players are unaccustomed too.
The offseason and preseason work for DCC has seen Hoover put an emphasis on fundamentals, something he noted he has not had to worry about as much in recent years with more experienced lineups.
He added that he has been pleased with the work his players have put in over the summer and the fall and he is looking forward to the season, noting their is plenty of upside in the younger classes.
After the cancellation of the Karns City Tip-Off Tournament, DCC will now open its season at home against Brockway Dec. 16.
ROSTER
Seniors: Paris Farley, JoAnn Case. Junior: Sophia Ginther. Sophomores: Alyssa Johnson, Faith Jacob, Rose Whipple, Aly Dinger. Freshmen: Sara Hugler, Lauren Davidson, Jessy Frank, Kayley Risser, Haley Semancik, Braylee Lukehart, Addison Yanek.