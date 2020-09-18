BROCKWAY — A new-look Brockway girls soccer team opened its season with a strong showing Thursday against Punxsutawney, capturing a 4-1 victory at Frank Varischetti Field to make a winner of Juli Esposito in her Lady Rovers’ coaching debut.
Esposito wasn’t the only person making her debut though, as she fielded a team that saw a large number of girls either make their first varsity start or see significant varsity action for the first time. The major changes in the program come after it lost a large senior class to graduation that won three District 9 titles in four years.
While the youth showed at times, the Lady Rovers looked more like a team that had worked together for a while instead of playing in a game as a group for the first time. They passed the ball well around the field most of the evening, which created ample scoring chances.
However, the Lady Rovers struggled to capitalize on those opportunities in the first half before senior Lily Sysko found the back of the net with 7:09 on the clock to give Brockway a 1-0 halftime lead.
Both teams picked things up on the offensive end early in the second half, and it was Punxsy who nearly struck first in the final 40 minutes. Lady Chuck Riley Franklin had two good looks in the box in the opening four minutes. However, Lady Rover senior goalkeeper Rylee Welsh, playing her first-ever game in net, stopped both shots.
Those two saves set the tone for the second half, as Brockway proceeded to score three times in the ensuing nine minutes to seize control of the game at 4-0. Sykso added her second of the game in that spurt, while freshman Raegan Gelnette netted her first varsity goal. Sophmore Amanda Decker also found the back of the net.
As for Welsh, she stopped all six shots on goal she faced to secure her first win before being removed in the 56th minute with Brockway up 4-0.
“We had a scrimmage, but this is the first time they felt that (game) pressure on them, but everyone stepped up a lot everywhere on the field and we could trust players swinging them around in (different) positions,” said Esposito.
“We talked at halftime about keeping the ball low on the ground and connecting passes and keeping possession to get use to same game management, and they really did that. Punxsy didn’t make it easy to keep those passes going and put a lot of pressure on the ball.
“It also was really good that we got every player in, so every could get those first game nerves out and get a feel for how this is going to work. So, that was a good first game for us.”
The opening 40 minutes was largely all Brockway, as the Lady Rovers created scoring chances but couldn’t seem to finish them.
Decker had a shot got just wide in the first 30 seconds, while Sysko had a shot turned away in the fourth minute. Sysko and teammate Paris Stern each had shots stopped by Punxsy keeper Rachel Houser in the sixth minute.
Danielle Wood then just missed giving Brockway the lead in the 14th minute when she redirected a cross from Sysko just wide of the left post. Two minutes later, teammate Delaney Wineberg made a strong run up the left side into the Punxsy box but had her shot denied by Houser, who recorded 10 saves in the game.
Punxsy recorded its first shot just past the midway point of the half, a long-range effort that Welsh easily stopped. The shots slowed down from there in the first half though.
Brockway had another chance to take the lead just past the 26-minute mark as Sysko ran onto a throw-in by Morgan Lindemuth and ribbled in on goal. However, her shot was blocked by Houser. The rebound found Aaliyah Witherite, but her shot sailed just wide.
The Lady Rovers finally cracked Houser late in the half, thanks to a strong run up the left side by Wood. She maintained possession as she got into the left side of the box and crossed the ball to the middle to a wide open Sysko. The senior quickly settled the ball and blasted home a shot to make it 1-0.
Brockway took that one-gaol advantage to the break as Welsh made a late save to keep it 1-0. She then made the two huge saves early in the second half to maintain that 1-0 lead.
The saves proved key as the lady Rovers quickly flipped the script on the other end with three goals in a span of 7:35.
Gelnette scored the first of those as she fired a shot through a crowd of players in the box and into the back of the net 6:44 into the half.
Her goal came after Houser came up with a huge save on a penalty shot by Lady Rover Madalynne Heckman after Danielle Wood was tripped in the box. Heckman got off a second shot on the rebound that Houser also blocked. The ball eventually found its way to Gelnette’s foot, and she didn’t miss on her opportunity.
Sysko struck for the second time in the 51st minute as she scored off a crossing pass from Witherite. Decker capped the Lady Rovers’ scoring with 25:41 remaining when she fired home a shot off a cross from Wood.
Esposito started to work in her reserves after going up 4-0, including two different keepers after pulling Welsh.
Punxsy avoided the shutout when Franklin scored with 9:16 to play. Franklin had a majority of the 11 shots the Lady Chucks had in the game. Brockway finished with a 19-11 advantage in shots.
Brockway (1-0) is back in action Monday at Keystone.
BROCKWAY 4,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Score by Halves
Punxsy 0 1 — 1
Brockway 1 3 — 4
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Lily Sysko (Danielle Wood assist), 32:51.
Second Half
BW—Raegan Gelnette, 46:44.
BW—Lily Sysko (Aaliyah Witherite assist), 50:18.
BW—Amanda Decker (Danielle Wood assist), 54:19.
P—Riley Franklin, 70:44.
Statistics
Shots: Punxsy 11, Brockway 18. Saves: Punxsy 10 (Rachel Houser), Brockway 7 (Rylee Welsh 6, Lillian Heilburn 1, Morgan Carnahan 0). Corner kicks: Punxsy 3, Brockway 3.