JOHNSONBURG — When the Johnsonburg girls basketball team takes the court for the first time on the season Friday, the starting lineup will have a much different look.
The Ramettes do not return any of last season’s starters, as four are gone to graduation while the fifth will miss the season due to an injury.
With the loss of those five players, Johnsonburg has no seniors on this season’s 11-member team as the roster features three juniors, three sophomores and five freshmen.
The four seniors starters gone from last year’s squad are Amanda Williams, Rylee Casillio, Cassidy King and Lindsey Kocjancic, while Alondra Del Rio was also a senior last season.
Maria Jones, who played a key role last season as a junior, will miss her senior campaign due to an injury.
Those five starters accounted for almost all of the Ramettes minutes and points last season on a team that finished 20-7 and suffered an overtime loss to Vincentian Academy in the opening round of the PIAA Class A playoffs after narrowly losing to North Clarion in the District 9 title game.
King led that group as she finished her senior season with 420 points, which was the second most of any girls player in the area, while averaging a team-best 15.6 points per game on her way to being named to the TCS/CE All-Star First Team.
King also led the way in assists with 102 (3.8 apg) and steals with 127 (4.7 spg) while finishing second on the team in rebounds with 166 (6.1 rpg).
Jones also earned a spot on the TCS/CE All-Stars as a Second Team selection after finishing second on the team with 285 points (11.0 ppg) along with finishing second on the team with 3.5 steals a game and fourth with 5.2 rebounds a game.
Kocjancic was the team’s best rebounder last season, finishing with 189 boards (7.0 rpg) while also finishing as the team’s third leading scorer with 8.1 points per game.
Casilio chipped in 8.0 points per game while Williams added 2.5 points per game as the five starters from last year accounted for 1,199 of the team’s 1,2228 points on the year.
Both Kocjancic and Casilio were named as honorable mentions on last season’s TCS/CE All-Star list.
With so much talent gone from last season, head coach Mike King is optimistic that a handful of new players will step up and lead the team this season.
King expects junior Emma King along with sophomores Tess Kocjancic and Carmellia Pratt to fill the leadership void for Johnsonburg this year.
“We are working to come together as one and work through it,” King said. “We are not going to rely on just one players, we are going to build together as a team.”
The head coach noted that with so much scoring gone from last year’s squad, he is focusing his attention on the defensive end of the court and hopes a strong defense will lead to points on the offensive end for his young team.
King also noted that Pratt and fellow sophomore Kaci Stelene will be looked upon to step up and the scoring department and the team will look to get some scoring from a talented freshman class.
That freshman class includes Julia Jones, Abby King, Ella Lindberg, Emma Myers and Annasophia Stauffer.
Johnsonburg begins its season Friday at the Kane Tip-Off Tournament as it will take on Coudersport in the opening game at 7 p.m. before the host Lady Wolves face St. Marys.
ROSTER
Juniors: Ella Stauffer, Megan Bienkowski, Emma King. Sophomores: Tess Kojancic, Carmellia Pratt, Kacie Stelene. Freshmen: Ella Lindberg, Abby King, Annasophia Stauffer, Emma Myers, Julia Jones.