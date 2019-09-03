BROCKWAY — The more things change, the more they stay the same.
The Brockway boys soccer program hopes that old adage rings true after an offseason of major change — including at the top where long-time coach Rich Esposito decided the time was right to step away.
Esposito spent three decades with the program as a coach, including the past 10 as head coach during which he amassed a 169-27-4 record and won five District 9 titles.
The changes didn’t stop there though, as the Rovers also lost a talented senior class that featured multi-year starters in Zane Puhala, Hunter Allenbaugh, Jake Anderson, Clayton Heckman and Tino Inzana.
That group of seniors was instrumental in every level of the field last year as the Rovers went 17-1 and captured their second straight District 9 Class A title.
Those combined losses would easily cripple most programs. That’s not the case at Brockway, where the school district turned to a man who helped lay the foundation for the program’s success along with Esposito and his staff.
That man is Andy Daugherty, who has served as Brockway’s junior high soccer coach since 2007. Daugherty has coached just about every player who was a part of the Rovers’ success the past decade.
And, he certainly knows the players he has for his first season as a varsity head coach — a squad that shapes up to be young but not necessarily inexperienced.
Brockway returns just two seniors — Linkin Nichols and Nathan Bennett — and six juniors.
“There is no familiarization needed,” said Daugherty. “They all knew how it was going to be as soon as we walked in. We’re looking to continue the winning tradition. That’s our goal every time we go out there, and the kids now what is expected because we use to talk about it (winning) beginning in junior high.
“We lost a lot of senior leadership (from last year) ... a lot of really skilled kids that carried the team for a lot of years. Even though all those seniors are gone, we know we still have targets on our backs. We know we have to be ready every time we step on the field.
“We’re transitioning though, and it’s pretty much a youth movement. The core of our players are all sophomores. We only have two seniors and six juniors and then three freshmen. It’s a change from how the program has been for a while with Zane, Hunter, Jake and Clayton being here the past four years.”
Daugherty will call upon his two seniors, Nichols and Bennett, to lead the way along with juniors Noah Bash and Dom Inzana, who are entering their third season as varsity regulars. Inzana is still recovering from an offseason surgery but is expected to return at some point during the season.
“Nichols will play up high most time of the time, and we’re expecting to get a lot of leadership from him along with Nathan Bennett, who is primarily a defensive player but has some fight in him and can play anywhere on the field.
“Bash has gotten a lot of playing time the last 2 years and primarily will be in middle of the field somewhere leading the way.”
As for that core group of sophomores Daugherty talked about — there are 12 of them that make up just over half the roster — they are far from green. Several of them, guys like Jared Marchiori, Marcus Bennett, Nolan Swanson and goalkeeper Garret Park, played vital roles in the team’s success last season.
Park is fighting for time in net this season with junior Lewis Painter — a battle Daugherty said was too close to call entering the season. The two will likely open the year in a platoon until one grabs the position over the other.
“More than half of the sophomores played significant minutes last year, and they worked well with the seniors we lost last year. And, I think they are ready to go (as full-time players).
“There really won’t be any surprises (player-wise), because I had them all in junior high. I know their skill levels and what they are capable of doing.”
As for the coaching staff, Daugherty kept Dick Barraclough and Tyler Duttry on board from Esposito’s staff. He also added Chuck Marchiori and Brad Martino — two guys who helped him in the past with the junior high program. Heckman also had stuck around and will help out as a coach this season.
“We’re just ready to get out on field for real for in the regular season and start seeing how we look out there,” said Daugherty.
The Rovers new coach will get that first chance today when Brockway hosts St. Marys at 5 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Nathan Bennett, Linkin Nichols. Juniors: Chase Azzato, Noah Bash, Eli Fremer, Dom Inzana, Ryan Lin, Lewis Painter. Sophomores: Noah Adams, Dylan Antonuccio, Marcus Bennett, Dylen Coder, Derek Gelnette, Joe Hertel, Cole Lunger, Carter Nichols, Jared Marchiori, Garret Park, Nolan Swanson, Eric Young. Freshmen: Alex Carlson, Johnathan Knox, Kolton Wineberg.