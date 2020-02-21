PUNXSUTAWNEY — A playoff performance worthy of superlatives helped spark the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team to a state playoff berth.
The No. 4-seeded Lady Crusaders’ 51-33 win over No. 5 seed Union at Punxsutawney’s Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium not only got them into Tuesday semifinals against top-seeded and unbeaten North Clarion at a site to be announced, but also a state playoff berth since the top four finishers earn a spot.
But superlatives? Her name is Taylor Newton, the do-it-all senior for the Lady Crusaders who posted a stat line for the ages.
The reigning state high jump champion and University of Pittsburgh track and field recruit turned in a stat-sheet stuffing 17 points, 20 rebounds, seven steals, seven assists and two blocked shots.
“I’m extremely happy for our seniors and Taylor’s meant so much to the basketball program,” said Lady Crusaders head coach Ken Pistner, whose team improved to 15-10. “And, and it’s nice to give her an opportunity to get back to states. I think we were there when she was a sophomore. So we’re getting back to states and we’re looking forward to next week.”
Newton averages a double-double in scoring and rebounding, but with the other activity including defense, it’s almost as if she’s too busy to score more points.
“It means a lot,” Newton said, referring to the stats helping the team win. “It was a really exciting game and Union was a really great team. My teammates played awesome offensively and defensively, so I’m just happy. It was a great team win.
“Everybody played well, everybody was doing their part and knocking down shots. It was huge and everything came together really well.”
Newton, facing a box-and-one defense most of the night from the Damsels, helped set up her other teammates with those seven assists as Julia Aikens and Tami Geci scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
A fast start by ECC set the tone as the Lady Crusaders jumped out to a 12-0 start to the game. It took awhile though, as Newton’s steal and layup at the 4:26 mark of the first quarter were the first points of the game. It was 15-5 by the end of the first quarter with Union committing eight turnovers while shooting just 2-for-11 from the field the first eight minutes.
The Lady Crusaders played an aggressive extended 2-3 zone defense, making things uncomfortable for the Damsels (11-12), who were making their first playoff appearance since 2011.
“We were hoping to keep them in the low 30s and that’s what we actually did, so we knew we had to pressure the pressure up front, a little bit because (Dominika Logue) is a heck of a good basketball player and she showed that tonight,” Pistner said. “We left her get loose one too many times, but I thought all in all, we didn’t give up a lot of easy looks. Other than that, they earned their 33 points. They hit some tough shots.”
Logue scored 21 points to lead Union, which trailed by as many as 13 points early in the second quarter with ECC leading 29-17 at halftime.
A 6-0 Union run to start the third quarter got the Damsels within six points at 29-23 with ECC missing its first six shots from the field to start the half, but an 11-3 run to end the third put the Lady Crusaders up 40-26 and basically seal the game.
Two Logue threes got Union back to within 10 at 42-32 49 seconds into the fourth quarter, but that’s as close as it got the rest of the way.
On 7-of-19 shooting, Logue added seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists. Kennedy Vogle to lead Union which had no other player score more than five points.