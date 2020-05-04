Little League International announced Thursday that it was canceling all Regional and World Series events across all its age groups for baseball and softball because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was urging local leagues to play where possible later this summer.
The PA Association of District Administrators followed suit with some decisions of their own over the weekend, releasing a statement though State Coordinator Bill Dithrich on Saturday that all 2020 Pennsylvania section and state level tournaments for all age divisions of Little League were canceled.
The leagues that were scheduled to host a section or state tournament this year will be given the opportunity to host that tourney in 2021.
“The Association took this action due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus mitigation,” said Dithrich, who also serves as the Section 1 Director, in the release. “The probability of some counties of the state being able to resume Little League activities at different times than others makes it problematic to be able to schedule section and state tournaments where all areas can participate.”
But, the Association is in agreement with Little League International that local leagues can play, so long as they follow state and local authority guidelines as to when they can resume activities. Little League has compiled the 2020 Season Resumption Guide to assist leagues in this process.
Dithrich also said each individual district has the option to hold a District All-Star Tournament at the completion of its regular season if it chooses too and such an event is feasible.
Even with Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties in the yellow phase of the state’s reopening phase in regards to COVID-19, Little League activities will still have to wait when that “yellow” opening happens on Friday.
At her daily coronavirus press briefing this past Friday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said, “Organized sports are not going to be allowed under the yellow phase. We’d have to wait to the green phase for that to be allowed. As the governor has been saying, yellow means caution, and it would not be an exercise of caution to let team sports play.”
Levine did not indicate if they entire state had to be in the green phase for organized sports to resume, or if they could occur by region once that area does go green.