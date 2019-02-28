CLARION — Korey Mills hit a driving layup with 55 seconds remaining to provide what turnED out to be the winning score as North Clarion defeated Clarion-Limestone, 42-40, in a District 9 Class A semifinal game Wednesday at Clarion High School.
Clarion-Limestone (21-4 overall), which had their 17-game winning streak snapped with the loss, had two chances after the Mills basket. The Lions were attempting to take time off the clock when Deion Deas missed a three-pointer with 26 seconds remaining.
North Clarion’s Sam Minich missed a front end of a one and one free throw with 17.4 seconds left. Ian Callen was then fouled and also missed the front end of a one and one. Kyle Mills grabbed a rebound and also missed a free throw with 13 second remaining. Ian Callen then missed a -pointer as the final buzzer sounded which resulted in the North Clarion players rushing the floor in jubilation.
“This was a huge win for us,” said North Clarion head coach Andy Bish. “We’ve been so close getting knocked out in the semis the past couple of years, and for us to finally get over that hump in huge for our guys. I think everyone knew it was going to be a close ballgame tonight, and it came down to that last shot by Ian (Callen), which fortunately for us didn’t go in.”
As what one would expect from a two-point ball game, the overall statistics were fairly similar for both teams. Each team only had one player score in double figures. The shooting stats were nearly identical with the exception of the free throws where North Clarion made 9-of-18 while C-L made just 3-of-8. Each team shot 35 percent from the floor with each team also making three shots from beyond the three-point arc.
“I think the third quarter was the key,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Also the foul trouble we were in was a big factor. At times I wasn’t able to have three of our top guys on the floor at the same time with the foul situation.”
Tyler McCord-Wolbert led North Clarion with 15 points, including a 5-of-8 effort from the free throw line. Kyle Mills added nine points while grabbing 15 rebounds. Korey Mills and Logan Minich each had seven.
Deas paced the Lions with 11 points, while Hayden Callen added nine. Ian Callen schipped in seven points and eight rebounds, and Curvin Goheen added six points.
“It was a close game on both sides,” said Bish. “We did a pretty good job on the boards for the most part.”
Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter as North Clarion held the largest lead of five points at 10-5 before an Ian Callen three closed the gap to two at 10-8. McCord-Wolbert answered with a three of his own to give the Wolves a 13-8 lead after one.
An 11-3 run by C-L which was capped by a Hayden Callen three gave the Lions their first lead of the game at 19-16 with 2:25 left in the half. A Laugand free throw put the Lions ahead 20-16. McCord-Wolbert hit 2-of-4 free throws sandwiched around a Kaden Park short jumper closed our the half with the Lions ahead 22-18 at the half.
“We came out a bit flat to start and then we picked up our play especially defensively in the second quarter,” said Ferguson. “It was a good game overall as both teams played a hard and physical game. It just came down to us making some bad decisions offensively at the wrong times.”
Clarion-Limestone maintained a three to five point lead for much of the third quarter until a Kyle Mills putback closed the gap to one at 30-29. After a Deas runner put the Lions back up by three at 32-29. McCord-Wolbert drilled a three with 1:05 to play in the quarter to tie the game at 32 while Sam Minich hit a short jumper with 17 seconds left to give the Wolves a 34-32 lead after three.
Hayden Callen scored six points while Deas added two to start an 8-1 fourth quarter run which gave the Lions a 40-35 lead with 4:07 to play. Korey Mills then scored the next five points for the Wolves to tie the game 40-all with 2:49 to play. The score would remain tied until the driving layup by Mills with 55 seconds remaining.
North Clarion will face Elk County Catholic for the District 9 Class A championship Friday at 7:30 p.m. at DuBois Area High School.
“They are a really good team and are obviously well coached,” said Bish of the ECC matchup. “I’ll let the kids enjoy this one tonight while I’ll probably stay up all night trying to watch some film on ECC. We’ll get back to work and prepare tomorrow for that game.”
Clarion-Limestone will face Johnsonburg in the consolation game Friday at 6 p.m. at DuBois.
“Hopefully we can get ourselves motivated to play Johnsonburg in the consolation game,” said Ferguson. “It’s hard when you only have one day to prepare after a hard fought game like tonight. Things haven’t really worked out well for us as far as scheduling has been concerned. Our guys are tired and beat up at this point so who knows how they’ll respond.”
