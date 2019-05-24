DUKE CENTER — The Northern Allegany League released its baseball and softball All-Stars in the Large School and Small School divisions on Thursday and the Tri-County Area was was once again well represented on those teams headlined by a trio of players who were named Player of the Year in their respective divisions.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Ashley Wruble and St. Marys senior Nate Beimel repeated as the Player of the Year in the Softball Small School South Division and Baseball Large School Division, respectively.
Central Catholic senior Justin Miknis also garnered Player of the Year honors in the Baseball Small School South Division.
Positions were not designated on the All-Star teams as they were released, and the positions listed is what they routinely played during the regular season. Selections are made based on regular season performance.
Wruble (pitcher/second base) was joined on the Small School South Division All-Star Team by a quartet of teammates in senior Carley Semancik (outfield), junior Shayleigh Gulvas (shortstop), sophomore Mia Meholick (catcher) and freshman Avery Sickeri (third base).
Division champ Johnsonburg had two All-Stars in senior Lindsey Kocjancic (shortstop) and sophomore Haylee Zimmerman (second base). Curwensville also had two selections — sophomore Abby Pentz (shortstop) and freshman Joslynne Freyer (pitcher), while Elk County Catholic had one in senior Jenna Weisner (shortstop).
Rounding out the squad is Kane senior Ella Marconi (first base) and Sheffield junior Marissa Grubbs (pitcher/shortstop).
On the baseball side in the Small School South, Miknis (catcher) was one of five players to make from division champ DCC. The others were fellow seniors Brandon Walker (outfield), Noah Bloom (shortstop) and Garrett Prosper (first base) and freshman Cole Sansom (pitcher/outfielder).
Johnsonburg garnered three All-Stars in juniors Zack Zameroski (third base) and Austin Green (shortstop/pitcher) and sophomore Gabe Watts (pitcher), while Brockway had two in seniors Tyler Serafini (pitcher/shortstop) and Tino Inzana (pitcher/outfielder).
Rounding out the South Division squad were Curwensville senior Avery Francisco (outfield) and Kane senior Ty Stahli (outfield).
The All-Stars from the Small School North Divisions for baseball and softball were not available.
Over in the Large School Baseball Division, Beimel was joined on the All-Star Team by senior teammate Brandon Sicheri (pitcher/outfield) and junior Jake Meeker (catcher).
Brookville also collected three selections in juniors Aaron Park (pitcher) and Seth Dunkle (shortstop) and sophomore Jace Miner (outfield).
DuBois had a pair of All-Stars in junior Dayne Bauman (pitcher/second base) and sophomore Chandler Ho (outfield), as did division champ Punxsutawney — juniors Alec Greenblatt (shortstop/pitcher) and Adison Neal (catcher).
Bradford juniors Caleb Nuzzo (catcher) and Peyton Manion (third base) fill out the squad.
DuBois won the Large School Softball Division title, garnering four All-Star selections in the process in senior Maddie Smith (shortstop), sophomore Taylor Smith (third base) and freshmen Sarah Henninger (catcher) and Lauren Walker (outfield).
Punxsy also had four All-Star, headlined by senior Grace Aikens (first base) who was named the division’s Player of the Year. Aikens was joined on the team by Lady Chucks Madison Stonebraker (catcher), Kendal Johnston (pitcher) and Elliott Ferrent (outfield).
A trio of St. Marys juniors — Maura Fledderman (pitcher), Brittany Shaw (infield) and Tessa Grotzinger (first base) — earned All-Star honors, as did Brookville senior Carlie McManigle (pitcher) and Megrah Suhan (shortstop).