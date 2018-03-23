DuBOIS — The DuBois softball team is under new leadership this season, but that new face — Denny Nosker — is a very familiar one with all parties involved with the program.
Nosker, who has served as the junior varsity coach the past couple seasons, takes over the varsity job from Rick McClelland and inherits a talented squad looking to bounce back from a 11-11 season that ended with a 6-2 loss to Central Mountain in the District 6-9 5A title game.
Unlike most new coaches, Nosker should have no issues knowing and relating to his players, given he has coached most of them since they were nine or 10 years old.
“I’ve coached this group ever since they were nine years old in Minor League All-Stars,” he said. “Then, I kind of followed them up through middle school and into JV the last 3 years. I think they know me and know what to expect from the coaching staff.”
DuBois lost five seniors to graduation, three of which were starters — including two of the team’s top hitters in All-State third baseman Rachel Gildersleeve and outfielder Laura Fatula.
However, Nosker and his staff return seven players who saw starting time a year ago. That group includes the teams six seniors — Danessa Allison, Kylee Bundy, Kacie Means, Molly Nosker, Lexi Ray and Sarah Snyder — and junior Maddie Smith.
Molly Nosker (5-7, 2.77 ERA in 83 1/3 innings) and Snyder (5-4, 3.59 ERA in 54 2/3 innings) return in the circle, with junior Tori Gregory giving the team a third pitching option if needed.
Defensively, Means (catcher), Bundy (second base) and Allison (shortstop) all are back as starters at those respective positions. Ray takes over the full-time duties in center field this season.
Snyder (.365, 18 runs, 8 RBIs, 3 doubles) is one of the team’s top hitters back along with Bundy (.314, 16 RBIs, 13 runs, 2 doubles).
“I think we have a good senior core that gives us leadership that’s been playing together now for um-teen years,” said Denny Nosker. “I think we’re pretty solid up the middle.
“We return Kacie (Means) at catcher and have both our pitchers as well as our shortstop and second baseman back. And, with Lexi Ray sliding into centerfield, we won’t miss a beat there. Then, we’re just building on the corners.”
Smith (.333, 6 RBIs, 3 doubles), who played some left field and third a year ago, moves into third base full time this season to take over for Gildersleeve. Sophomore Kaylee Sadowski, who had one varsity at-bat last season, will be the starting first baseman.
Snyder will also see time in left field when not pitching, with junior Abby Lecker stepping into that spot when Snyder is in the circle. Junior Lexi Smith and sophomore Maddy Ho are battling for time in right field. Gregory will also add some depth in the outfield if needed.
With the full roster of 26 split evenly at 13 between varsity and JV, Nosker said there are some players who may float between the two squads during the season.
As far as goals, Nosker has set the bar high like any coach would.
“Any coach will tell you their ultimate goal is to win a state title, and granted that’s a goal you put up there because you always aim high,” he said. “I’m not saying we’re going to win a state title, but this team is capable enough to compete at that level.
“People have seen this team come up all the way through (Little League) All-Stars. When it clicks, they can light up the scoreboard in a heartbeat. I’m excited about the year, and they’re excited about the year too. I also think they want to prove something and show we’re better than a .500 team and that the expectations are there but we can handle them.”
Nosker will be assisted at the varsity level by Justin Bundy, Dan Snyder, Rob Ball and Joe Sadowski. Matt Roush will be the JV head coach with Brent Smith serving as his assistant.
DuBois is set to open the season Tuesday at home against Elk County Catholic. That game is tentatively scheduled to be played at the new City Park turf field.
ROSTER
Seniors: Danessa Allison, Kylee Bundy, Kacie Means, Molly Nosker, Lexi Ray, Sarah Snyder. Juniors: Mia Geer, Tori Greogry, Abby Lecker, Lexi Smith, Maddie Smith. Sophomores: Cate Gregory, Maddy Ho, Kaylee Sadowski, Alex Volpe. Freshmen: Morgan Felix, Aleigha Geer, Hannah Hensley, Olivia Johnson, Shyanne Lundy, Shaylee Reitz, Lakin Smith, Taylor Smith, Emma Torretti, Janee Waxler, Saige Weible.
