DuBOIS — Believe it or not, there actually can be such an item as ‘too much of a good thing’.
Just ask DuBois Central Catholic High School tennis coach Andy Rice, who finds himself with more than 25 players vying for just a few spots on the 2018 tennis team.
Still, don’t expect him to complain.
“I’m excited (about it),” Rice said. “I hope that this means that we will have a strong program for years to come. The new players know that this season is all about learning how to play and developing skills. Many of those players know they won’t get a chance to play in a match this year, but they’re still coming to practice to improve their game.”
The Cardinals have eight returning letterwinners spread almost equally over three classes.
As it stands, it appears that the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots will likely be take up by returnees Grant Norman, a junior, and sophomore Colin Barnett. Both played those respective positions last season.
“Both players made great improvements during last season, and they built on that by working at their game over the summer,” Rice said. “Playing the top singles’ positions is always a challenge especially for underclassmen. Wins were hard to come by last year but Grant and Colin learned a lot from that experience and I expect them to have a nice turn around.”
The duo also appears to have the inside track to the No. 1 doubles spot, which they held last year as well.
Sophomore Zach George, another returnee, will also likely find himself in the mix to play a role at the top of DCC’s singles’ lineup.
“I expect some combination of Grant, Colin and Zach to fill those first three spots,” Rice said.
However, that final singles position, along with the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles spot are still very much up in the air and could see some variation of the 16 girls that are on the squad.
“We still can’t field a girls team in the fall because most of them play either soccer, volleyball, cross country or some (combination) of the three,” Rice said.
Seniors Keri Hollenbaugh and Brenna Engle, along with juniors Anne Latuska, Haley Pettenati, Mackenzie Manning, Mackenzie Park and sophomores Tristan Engle and Bryce Miknis are among those with the best chance to land those roles.
“Anne Latuska and Haley Pettenati really impressed me last year,” Rice said. “Anne played some singles matches and played doubles with Haley. They are both very competitive, and I think opponents underestimate them because they are girls. I can tell you from experience, that is a mistake. Haley especially is a very aggressive player and is not afraid to hit the ball hard.”
Central Catholic will open the season at home against Punxsutawney Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Keri Hollenbaugh, Brenna Engle. Juniors: Grant Norman, Anne Latuska, Haley Pettenati, Mackenzie Manning, Kenny Starr, Mackenzie Park, Nick Hansel, Kyrsten Ruch. Sophomores: Colin Barrnett, Tristan Engle, Zach George, Katie Jordan, Bryce Micknis, Madison Miller, Kaylee Minns, Madison Miscavich, Alex Ochs, Allie Pittsley, Juliana Stine. Freshmen: Madison Gill, Cindy Lam, Cade Peck, Harrison Starr, Derek Strouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.