DuBOIS — It’s all about the finish.
The Octorara Senior League All-Star baseball team was all over that in their opener against Hollidaysburg in the Pennsylvania Senior League State Championship tournament as it used a little small ball to pick up a 4-3 victory at Showers’ Field Wednesday afternoon.
Octorara fell behind early as it gave up a pair of runs to Hollidaysburg in the bottom of the first but rallied for three in the third to take the lead. Unfortunately, that wasn’t quite enough as Hollidaysburg scored a single run in the bottom of the fourth to tie things up.
Still, it only took a final push to get Octorara over the top as a bases-loaded RBI groundout by Sean Foster in the fifth proved to be the game-winner as it held on for the one-run victory.
Octorara finished with seven hits in the game, all singles, by seven different players as Weston Stoltzfus, Chris Zary, Zach Hurrelbrink, Kyle Stauffer, Anthony Georgette Zane Wolownik and Foster all had one each. Foster also finished with a pair of RBIs.
Stauffer notched the win allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits while walking three walks and striking out three in just over six innings.
Hurrelbrinck came on to record the final two outs to earn the save.
Tyler Faber had two of Hollidaysburg’s three hits in the contest while Bryce Martellacci added the other.
Caleb Jandora suffered the loss in relief.
Hollidaysburg will now face Greenville in an elimination game at 11 a.m. while Octorara will take on Hanover at 5 p.m.
In other games:
Hanover 12,
Greenville 6 innings
A big third inning helped to spark Hanover to a 12-2, six-inning victory over Greenville in the opening game of the tournament.
Hanover started the scoring with a run in the top of the second before erupting for five in the third and adding six more over the final three innings to end the game early.
Tory Metric led Hanover at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs while also scoring a pair of runs. Kevin Polanco also added two hits and drove in a run.
Nathan Jasper allowed no runs on three hits while walking three and striking out three in four innings to earn the victory.
Greenville picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to keep the game alive before falling in the sixth.
Cody May, Kaleb Achuff, Bryce Stubert, Mikey Kozinski and Caden Loutzenhiser all singled for Greenville.
Montoursville 10,
Pennridge 0, 5 innings
Montoursville used a couple of early runs and a big pitching performance from Jonathan Zayas to notch a 10-0, five-inning victory over Pennridge.
Zayas pitched just three innings kept Pennridge scoreless while allowing just one hit and striking out seven to earn the win in the abbreviated contest. He also helped the Montoursville effort with a two-run double.
Jaxon Dalena also had two hits including a double while Nate Ewing tripled and added two innings of shutout relief.
Stephen Nace, Harry Haefler and Nick Sherm all singled for Pennridge.
Haeflin started and suffered the loss for Pennridge, allowing two runs on two hits in three innings of work.
Montoursville got on the board early against Haeflin picking up two runs in the first as Ewing and Jaxon Dalena both reached to open the bottom of the first and scored on RBI groundouts by Zayas and Maddix Dalena.
However, a five-run fourth gave Montoursville a much-needed cushion. Zayas’ two-run double highlighted the frame.
Montoursville then wrapped things up with another three in the fifth.
Pennridge will now take on Hatboro in an elimination game today at 2 p.m. while Montoursville will face DuBois at 8 p.m.
