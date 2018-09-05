DuBOIS — The DuBois cross country teams opened the dual-meet portion of their schedule with a quadrangular event Tuesday at the Wasson Elementary School course.
And, DuBois experienced a mixed bag of results in its home opener that featured DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic and Punxsutawney.
The Lady Beavers went 2-1 on the day, beating DCC (16-51) and ECC (14-45), which didn’t have a full team, while falling to Punxsy (21-31). On the boys’ side, DuBois beat DCC (25-37) and lost to both ECC (22-34) and Punxsy (26-29).
Individually, ECC’s Ben Hoffman (18:07) and Punxsy’s Kate Horner (23:14) won the boys and girls races, respectively. Horner’s time was 29th overall.
Hoffman bested second-place Owen Bartlebaugh of Punxsy by 16 seconds and was one of three Crusaders in the Top 4. Crusader Isaac Wortman (18:50) was third, while teammate Jacob Carnovale (18:58) was fourth.
Central Catholic’s John Ritsick (19:17) was fifth, with the Punxsy duo of Corbin Heitzenrater (19:18) and Aiden McLaughlin (19:19) right on his heels. Cardinal JP Ricciriloo (19:21) crossed the line in eighth, while DuBois freshman AC Deemer (19:29) and ECC’s Joe Wolfe (19:31) rounded out the Top 10 — who were the only runners to break the 20-minute mark on the day.
DuBois’ Ryan Gildersleeve (20:25) and Kaleb Stevens (20:42) finished just outside the Top 10 in 11th and 12th respectively. Teammates Tucker Fenstermacher (20:52) and Ed Scott (20:53) came in together in 15th and 16th place.
Central Catholic’s third-best runner was Grant Norman, who crossed the line in 20th place (21:57).
In the girls’ race, Horner beat DuBois freshman Abby Dressler (23:24) by 10 seconds to take home the victory, while the Punxsy duo of Olivia Roberts (24:16) and Ryley Casaday (24:17) crossed the line within a second of each other in third and fourth place. DuBois’ Emalee Horner (24:33) rouned out the Top 5.
Elk County’s top finisher was Chelsea Hunt, who came in sixth with a time of 24:52. Lady Chucks Abbey Stello (24:58), Amy Poole (24:59) and Maddison Stonebraker (25:15) then crossed the line in seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively. Lady Beaver Kyra Hoover (25:34) closed out the Top 10.
DuBois also got a 12th-place finish from Maddy Cable (26:03), while Ashley usaitis (14th, 26:18) and Anna Wingard (15th, 26:53) also placed in the Top 15.
The Lady Cardinals’ best finish came from Ashley Williams, who was 13th (26:08).
DuBois, and DCC are back in action next Tuesday in a meet at Brockway, while ECC travels to the red, White and Blue Classic Saturday at the Schenley Oval in Pittsburgh.
